More Mambas on the move

Almost a month after the first batch of refurbished Mamba armoured personnel carriers (APCs) left De Brug for Wallmannsthal, they are today (Friday, 12 August) being followed by another 40 destined for service in the landward force’s new specialist brigades.

As with those in the July convoy, the second tranche of Mambas were sourced nationally by an SA Army recovery team, then moved to the Free State training area and its workshop facilities. Once delivered, 170 Technical Service Corps (TSC) mechanics and their Cuban equivalents, in South Africa as part of the overall Cuban/South African defence co-operation agreement and memorandum of understanding, took over bringing the repairable Mambas back to fully serviceable and ready for utilisation.

Along with the first 60 Mambas delivered to Wallmannsthal last month, Friday’s convoy brings to 100 the number of these locally designed and built section APCs ready for service with the new modern brigades of the landward force. They at present go by indication of specific tasking rather than name and are termed the airborne, light and motorised modern brigades.

Repair and refurbishment of the APCs started in February.







The four-wheel Mamba, initially based on a commercial Toyota truck chassis and subsequently the Mercedes-Benz Unimog chassis, was developed as a replacement for the Buffel APC in the late eighties. The Mamba has gone through various improvements and upgrades with the last to Mark 5 standard, which is still in service.