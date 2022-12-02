MONUSCO nod of approval for South African QRF soldiers and facilities

The South African quick reaction force (QRF) in Democratic Republic of Congo in Beni at Mavivi base was on the receiving end of a visit from MONUSCO Force Commander, Lieutenant General Marcos da Costa, for a briefing on operations.

Post the briefing he is reported as satisfied with “operational activities” and “impressed with the conduct of the South African soldiers”.

The South African QRF is one of three attached to the MONUSCO Force Intervention Brigade (FIB). The QRFs operate as part of the three-nation staffed FIB, but are not bound to be part of all its tasking.

While at Mavivi, Da Costa sat in on a briefing by the Brazilian jungle warfare training team. Malawian, South African and Tanzanian soldiers currently serving in the FIB gave a presentation with information on the various traps and improvised explosive devices (IEDs) used by rebel groups in ongoing skirmishes and ambushes of local Congolese. Apart from the FIB soldiers, soldiers in the Kenyan, Nepalese and South African QRFs were part of the presentation.







Da Costa was shown and given insight into tents and equipment in the South African QRF base. According to SA National Defence Force (SANDF) social media writer, Captain T Myeko ,the camp visit was to benchmark equipment supplied to the SA Army under projects Swatch (field accommodation) and Teamster (field kitchens).