Money recovered from criminals to fund BMA acquisitions

The newest addition to South Africa’s security architecture – the Border Management Authority (BMA) – is, by the admission of the responsible Cabinet minister, under-funded, and it looks to use an approved R150 million for what is termed “critical special capital equipment”.

The equipment comprises unspecified vehicles and vessels worth R76 million; firearms and ammunition to the value of R21 million, and R51 million worth of “technical safety and security equipment.”

This was revealed to ActionSA National Assembly (NA) Whip Lerato Ngobeni by Home Affairs Minister Leon Schreiber in a parliamentary reply. The acquisitions will be financed by funding accessed from CARA (Criminal Assets Recovery Account). The BMA requested R500 million in CARA funding but was only granted R150 million.

“The specified resources are not sufficient to effectively manage and secure the borders of the Republic,” Schreiber said in his reply to Ngobeni.

Speaking at last month’s Border Management Conference and Expo, Schreiber told delegates the BMA was short of R4.3 billion and another eight thousand personnel to properly to its job. He laid the shortfall partially at the door of state capture, which peaked during the Jacob Zuma presidency, and corruption.

“On our journey to combat illegal immigration, restore the rule of law and facilitate the economic growth and job creation that flows from secure and streamlined border management, we require a number of critical ingredients,” he said, adding the BMA under the leadership of Mike Masiapato was making meaningful strides.

On personnel he told the conference the BMA currently had 2 700 of the officials it needed to properly do its work.

In his reply to Ngobeni, Schreiber said there is a total of 672 border law enforcement officers deployed along the border of South Africa at vulnerable areas. 616 are deployed at vulnerable areas of the land borders and 56 at maritime border areas. These BMA personnel are backed up by 4 354 South African Police Service personnel and 2 337 South African National Defence Force personnel.

“In addition to the strategic reallocation of resources, the BMA has strengthened collaboration with other border law enforcement entities through joint operations. This increased cooperation aims to enhance visibility and presence in vulnerable areas, thereby bolstering overall border security efforts. Despite these initiatives, ongoing resource constraints remain a challenge that must be address to ensure the BMA can fully deliver on its responsibilities,” Schreiber told Ngobeni in another reply.

The equipment the BMA border guards have available to use includes 22 quad bikes, 127 9 mm pistols, four rifles, 26 motorcycles, 44 patrol vehicles, and 22 prison vans. Another 400 pistols are to be distributed.

Armscor has issued a number of tenders on behalf of the BMA for equipment including bullet resistant vests, gloves, and boarding/reaction boats.