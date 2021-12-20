Mombasa Shipyard commissioned in Kenya

President Uhuru Kenyatta has commissioned the Kenya Shipyards Limited (KSL) Mombasa Shipyard, which comprises a 4 000-ton slipway for shipbuilding activities including refitting of vessels operated by the Kenya Navy, Government agencies and private operators.

The first assignment for the new Mombasa Shipyard will be the refitting of the Kenya Navy tanker KNS Shupavu.

Besides the Mombasa Shipyard, KSL operates the Kisumu Shipyard where it is constructing MV Uhuru II wagon ferry. In Nairobi, KSL is rehabilitating 31 Kenya Railways locomotives, Kenya’s State House said on 17 December.

Kenyatta, who was joined by former Prime Minister Raila Odinga and Defence Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, was taken on a guided tour of the Shipyard by the Chief of the Kenya Defence Forces General Robert Kibochi.

Launched in May this year by President Kenyatta in Kisumu County, KSL was formed as part of Government efforts to expand the contribution of the blue economy to Kenya’s socioeconomic transformation, and has a broad mandate of catalysing ship building activities in East Africa.

Speaking at the commissioning, Kenyatta hailed the 4 000-ton slipway as a gamechanger in Kenya’s emerging ocean and blue economy. “The direct, indirect and induced impacts of the Mombasa Shipyard will create many jobs, generate diverse investment opportunities and raise revenue for the country.

“The key sub-sectors of the blue economy, which include maritime transport and logistics, fisheries, as well as ship-building and repair, represent low hanging fruits that must be exploited,” the President said.







Mombasa Shipyard was developed in partnership with Damen. Kenyatta thanked the Kenya Defence Force and its partner Damen for delivering the shipyard on budget and ahead of schedule.