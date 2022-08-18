Modise’s first year in office evaluated

August marks a year in office for Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise with a respected South African defence analyst observing she’s “a tough cookie, willing to listen to out the box thinking”.

On the debit side Helmoed Heitman told defenceWeb he was “seriously disappointed” when she “failed” to appoint a new Chief of the Navy timeously.

“There is no acceptable reason for not having a proper succession plan in place and implementing it. In fact, the new Chief should be identified and informed six months or so ahead of taking over, so he can build his team and start planning his time in office,” he said.

On that count Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for Modise’s portfolio Kobus Marais told defenceWeb he was informed she “requested him (Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane) to stay on for three months” until a new Navy Chief is appointed.

The outspoken Heitman, part of former Defence Minister Roelf Meyer’s Defence Review 2011 (subsequently updated and renamed Defence Review 2015) committee, believes there is “no shortage of competent officers” in the naval service of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF). He “suspects” party politics is involved adding “it’s disappointing if true and Minister Modise should put a stop to that nonsense”.

“It’s past time that Luthuli House gets its fingers out of defence force matters,” he said, adding this was not necessarily the case at present.

“When I was more in the loop a few years ago I heard multiple complaints about appointments and promotions decided there (Luthuli House) regardless what came from the SANDF appointments/promotions system. This after much effort and time spent assessing officers for posts.

“Leaving units and entire services to be headed by officers in an acting capacity is irresponsible and deeply unfair to those officers, to those who finally take command and to the units and services,” is his parting shot on the need for proper succession planning.

On the vexed issue of personnel, particularly retrenchments, Heitman maintains Modise should have made “louder and stronger noises as regards ‘over-stretch’ and underfunding”.

“As an example some three thousand people are going to leave the SANDF which in itself is fine.

“The Navy is over-staffed for the ships it has, not for what it should be doing, as are all administrative and supporting divisions with the possible exception of Defence Intelligence (DI). I say possible because I believe we should put more effort into intelligence and Special Forces, but do not know enough about the DI structure to comment on personnel numbers.

“On the other hand, the Army is short of people for the work it is supposed to do – short by as many as ten thousand if one is to be serious.”

On the Defence Review 2015, Heitman is “disappointed” in Modise not exercising the four part budget option set out in the document.

“The key issue here is declining missions not specifically and fully funded to avoid the disaster of, again an example, that visited on the maritime service by the first years of Mozambique Channel patrols,” he said.

The ever present spectre of corruption, Heitman opines, should have seen “an immediate, clear and strong position” taken by Modise.

Elaborating, he told defenceWeb: “Some – perhaps a lot – of what National Treasury et al calls ‘irregular expenditure’ is an argument by officials who do not understand the situation”.

“In the past, Armscor and the SA Air Force (SAAF) were caned for not going on open tender for Rooivalk sub-systems when there is only one possible supplier. Similarly, back in 2006 the Treasury or the Auditor General made noises about ‘irregular expenditure’ for deployment of additional troops to the Comoros which had to be done at 72 hours’ notice and clearly could not have been budgeted for.”

Heitman has a pat on the back for Minister Modise who, he maintains, is supporting General Rudzani Maphwanya (SANDF Chief) in his thinking. In similar vein CArmy (Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha) is “doing good bringing back brigades and concentrating serviceable equipment”.

“The first steps back to reality. Again one presumes with the Minister’s support.”







defenceWeb approached Cornelius Monama, Modise’s spokesman, for input on her first year in office. Repeated electronic and telephonic requests were ignored.