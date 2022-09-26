Modise awaits SANDF leadership briefing on Umzimvubu Regiment

Month-end– the stated deadline for Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thandi Modise to be briefed by SA National Defence Force (SANDF) leadership on the sorry saga of the Umzimvubu Regiment Operation Prosper call-up that went wrong – looms ever larger.

She was answering yet another Parliamentary question on the July 2021 SANDF call-up in response to widespread unrest, including looting, pillaging and damage to infrastructure. Her questioner, as often in the past, was Democratic Alliance (DA) shadow minister for her portfolio Kobus Marais.

Modise’s reply reads, in part, the Umzimvubu Regiment call-up “is still clear in our minds” and allegations regarding payment and non-payment led to a board of inquiry (BOI) being convened. “Internal processes” established that the BOI had “shortcomings that needed to be clarified”.

The BOI was re-opened to address “identified shortcomings” with Marais informed the Minister will provide an answer to his question “only after” she is briefed by SANDF leadership by the end of September.

As far as can be ascertained, this is the first time in the history of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) a review of BOI findings has been asked for.

Umzimvubu Regiment is a Reserve Force unit of the SA Army and is the first new unit to be established in the South African military since the 1994 election which ushered the country into a democratic era. The unit is, according to SANDF social media, Mthatha and Port St Johns based and was founded in February 2016. It shares facilities used by 14 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Mthatha and at the mouth of the Umzimvubu River at Port St Johns in Eastern Cape.







Its mandate is to provide combat ready specialised infantry to the General Officer Commanding SA Army Infantry Formation. Areas of speciality are jungle and mountain warfare as well as air assault and brown water, also known as riverine, operations.