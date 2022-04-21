Modern brigades’ vehicle needs to come from Infantry Formation

Transport is an integral component of most military activity and due attention is being paid to it by the landward force as it moves to be ready to face asymmetric and other threats.

An SA Army recovery team earlier this month called on 10 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion to identify vehicles suitable for transfer to the strength of the second modern brigade.

Led by Army Chief of Staff (CoS), Brigadier General Nkhabu Nthejane, the Mafikeng visit was one of a number that will see all Infantry Formation units called on. Lieutenant Rekkie Letsoalo, 10 SAI, Communication Officer, reports “identified serviceable vehicles [without giving an indication of types of numbers] will be sent to Bloemfontein” where they will be taken up in the vehicle pool of the second modern brigade.

Earlier this month, CArmy Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha told a Thaba Tshwane change of command parade there is progress in establishing the landward force’s modern brigades.

The second, a motorised brigade, will be based in Free State, centred on Bloemfontein, with the third envisaged as a light modern brigade to be based in an as yet unknown Gauteng location.

The first modern brigade is operational from its Combat Training Centre (CTC) base in Northern Cape and was part of last year’s Exercise Ukuthula.

Modern brigades in the South African context are designed for response to modern threats including asymmetric warfare and are being established in response to the current security situation.

Mbatha told the Thaba Tshwane medal parade the establishment of the brigades will be driven by constant threat analysis based on the Army mandate of providing combat ready landward forces in pursuance of national defence and preventing war. This is in terms of national and regional security goals.







At its core the modern brigade is a combat ready operational capability with centralised prime mission equipment and vehicles at specific locations in Free State, Gauteng and Northern Cape.