Mocimboa da Praia port back in business as Cabo Delgado fighting continues

Northern Mozambican commercial port Mocimboa da Praia is open and operating more than two years after it was captured by ASWJ (Al Sunnah wa Jama’ah).

Rwanda’s Defence Ministry, reporting on operations and taskings undertaken by a thousand strong troop deployment from the east African country, has it the port was re-opened earlier this week (29 November). A re-opening ceremony led by Cabo Delgado governor Valige Tauabo saw the first port operations in over two years with a cargo ship the main attraction.

While not listed as one of the five major ports in Mozambique – Beira, Maputo, Nacala, Pemba and Queimane – Mocimboa Da Praia, 120 km by road from Tanzania, is a border post between the two countries in addition to a much-needed cargo port.

It was captured by ASWJ terrorists, the nomenclature used by the Rwandan deployment and the Southern African Development Community Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), to describe the invader force, and recaptured over a year ago according to The Maritime Executive. Insurgents were driven from the port town, seen as a major ASWJ stronghold. Restoring port capacity and operations is now complete with a cargo ship belonging to Mozambique LNG project, operated by TotalEnergies, arriving at the port. The vessel was carrying fuel, cars and other equipment for companies operating in the gas hub of Palma, about 70 km north of Mocimboa da Praia port.

Skirmishing between ASWJ fighters and troops opposing them continues with two deaths in SAMIM ranks reported after a contact in the Nkonga village area of Nangade district on 29 November. The soldiers who succumbed were Sergeant Musa Mpondo (Tanzania) and Lance Corporal Zikamee Kamai (Botswana). A Tanzanian soldier wounded in the contact is recovering in the SAMIM level 2 hospital in Pemba.

SAMIM stated that the force remains committed to restoring peace and stability in Cabo Delgado by degrading any form of violent extremism and terrorist activities.







“SAMIM forces can confirm that terrorists suffered maximum fatalities during this contact as terrorists in excess of thirty were killed and a sizeable number of weapons, ammunition and equipment confiscated,” it stated.