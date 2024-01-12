Missing and stolen SAPS firearms show shortcomings – DA and FF+

Police Minister Bheki Cele and his SA Police Service (SAPS) National Commissioner, General Fannie Masemola, stand accused of losing “yet another war on crime” – that of police firearms being stolen.

Two Parliamentary opposition parties – the Democratic Alliance (DA) and Freedom Front Plus (FF+) – were vociferous when reacting to Cele’s response to Parliamentary questions.

After pointing out the ministerial response was “month overdue”, DA shadow deputy police minister Okkie Terblanche said 1 725 “official SAPS firearms” stolen between April 2021 and July 2023 worked out to 60 stolen every month, and said this was enough to “equip a small army”.

“The fact that 1 725 firearms have been stolen means there are potentially up to 1 725 more criminals in South Africa, or worse, have solidified gangs into small powerful armies, further exacerbating the fear most citizens already go to bed with at night,” he said in a statement, adding the figures for the 2023/24 financial year “look set to breach the 800 mark for the first time in 10 years”.

Taking Cele to task for 357 firearms missing from 13 evidence storerooms nationally since the 2020/21 financial year, FF leader Pieter Groenewald, is critical of “only six” arrests.

He asks: “What became of the court cases where the evidence was supposed to have been used?” adding “the impression is created that firearms are stolen so suspects can avoid being prosecuted and penalised”.

“This situation shows that the police did not learn anything from the Christiaan Prinsloo incident. Between 2007 and 2015, Prinsloo, a former police colonel, facilitated the theft of more than 2 000 firearms from police custody before selling it to gangs. By 2016, some of the 2 000 stolen firearms had been linked to the deaths of 89 children while another 170 children had been wounded by them. Prinsloo reportedly only served three years and ten months of an eighteen-year sentence.

“The FF has serious misgivings about the fact that not a single police member has been apprehended. It is hard to see how hundreds of firearms could be stolen from well-protected storage facilities without inside help.”

Cele gave Groenewald an insight into “recently introduced precautionary measures” to prevent firearms going missing from police custody. They include “compulsory security standards for SAPS 13 storerooms and safes, new prescriptions for building such storage facilities and extensive and comprehensive use of technology”. Groenewald maintains these are “not effective” and will be followed up as far as implementation is concerned or “whether they are simply plans on paper”.

Terblanche has it the stolen firearms indicate “under Cele’s lack lustre leadership” that the SAPS has been unable to stop what he says is “a growing trend” showing whatever has been done “is not working”.

“The question then is what alternative measures do they plan to introduce to turn the situation around and will the Minister take South Africa into its confidence and share these measures, or will it be yet another case of smoke and mirrors from the Minister?”

In addition to lost and stolen SAPS firearms, it emerged from replies to parliamentary questions that 42 firearms were stolen from the South African National Defence Force between the 2019 financial year and the end of 2023, and over the same period, Minister Ronald Lamola’s Justice and Correctional Services lost or had 18 handguns and 295 rounds of ammunition stolen.