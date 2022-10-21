Minister admits budget cuts affect defence capabilities

Minister Thandi Modise’s Department of Defence (DoD) is applying four principles in its quest to “achieve” the Constitutional mandate of the national defence force, she told a parliamentary questioner concerned about the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) not being able to defend South Africa’s sovereignty.

She was responding to a question asked by Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) parliamentarian Washington Mafanya regarding current defence capability should “there be a need” to defend South Africa’s sovereignty.

Modise told him, not unexpectedly, the “continued decline” in the defence budget adversely affects defence capabilities over the MTEF (medium term expenditure framework). This, the Minister said, “forced” the DoD to prioritise all activities for better efficiency, applying the principles of “minimising, reprioritising, right-sizing and optimising”.

Repeating what she said when introducing the defence budget in the National Assembly (NA) in May, Modise told her questioner both General Rudzani Maphwanya (SANDF Chief) and Gladys Kudjoe (Secretary for Defence) were instructed to report back on three specific areas. They are a review of the budget allocation, including “a zero-based budgeting system, if required”; continuing reduction of personnel by both voluntary exit mechanisms and retrenchment; and conducting cost saving interventions for value “especially in the procurement system”.

She also tasked the country’s senior soldier and the DoD accounting officer to “develop a national perspective on what level of defence South Africa needs and what it can afford to maintain”.

Part of her instruction in this regard included five military focus areas “that must be pursued in the future defence concept”.

They are safeguarding the nation, with the border protection tasking Operation Corona as one example; securing regional development via a peace and security capability; ensuring “hard power” by way of maintaining core combat capabilities; ensuring defence digital protection to, among others, protect South Africa’s “intangible sovereignty”, and nation building by contributing to national development.







In her written reply to Mafanya, Modise gives no time frame for receiving reports and information from Kudjoe and Maphwanya.