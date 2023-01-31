Miller Africa’s recovery vehicles aim at the military market

South African company Miller Africa Towing Equipment has sold recovery vehicles to Botswana, Kenya and Namibia, amongst others, and some of these have been used on behalf of the United Nations.

Miller Africa was an exhibitor at the recent Africa Aerospace and Defence exhibition in Pretoria where it showed off examples of its extensive range of wheeled recovery vehicles for civil and military applications.

The largest recovery vehicle displayed at the exhibition is based on a MAN TGS 26.480 forward control (6×4) chassis with the recovery module supplied by Century of the USA.

According to Miller Africa’s Louwrens Riekert “we can offer various chassis/recovery modules and in addition to Century these include Boniface, Century, Chevron, Holmes, Jige and Vulcan.”

Export sales of the company’s wheeled recovery vehicles have been made to a number of countries in Africa and the Middle East with the former including Botswana, Kenya and Namibia.

The company is currently marketing Rotators with capacities of 35, 40, 60 or 76 tons and with two or three stage recovery booms. They are also available with multiple winch options ranging from one or four boom winches together with one or two drag winches as well as various outrigger packages.

For the integrated towing and recovery missions they can supply heavy, medium and light duty.

The heavy duty is the top of the range and can be supplied with boom capacities of 20 to 50 tons and a combination of different underlifts and body configurations.

The second vehicle shown is based on a HINO 500 (4×2) chassis fitted with Miller Africa’s slide back carrier. The company can offer these with deck capacities ranging from 4.5 tons up to 18 tons and with deck lengths from 5.2 to 9.1 meters.







These decks are constructed of steel or aluminium with an optional Apitong wood deck. As usual These slide back carriers can be customised to meet end users’ specific operational requirements with options including a variety of winch capacities, removal side rails and hydraulic wheel lifts or dock stabilisers.