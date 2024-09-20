Milkor showcases new vehicles at AAD 2024

Milkor is showcasing the latest advancements in its vehicle range at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition, together with new vessel models, and upgraded grenade launchers.

Milkor’s brand new Vanguard MRAP (Mine-Resistant Ambush Protected) vehicle is launching at AAD 2024. This 16-ton gross vehicle mass (GVM) vehicle is built for high-end combat and cross-domain operations, offering what the company said is unparalleled protection and strength. It meets NATO STANAG 4A and 4B standards, providing protection against 10 kg landmines. Its Level 3 ballistic protection ensures the safety of the 2+8 or 2+10 crew, depending on the seating configuration.

Built for demanding environments, the Vanguard MRAP features independent suspension and a 450-horsepower engine, giving a top speed of 100 km/h on road. The turret may be optionally manned or unmanned. With its V-shaped hull design, it offers enhanced survivability in combat situations, making it ideal for UN peacekeeping missions and European defence forces. Variants include troop deployment, command vehicle, border surveillance, field ambulance and anti-riot capability.

For markets in Africa, Latin America and Asia, Milkor has launched the Land Cruiser-based 6×6 Frontier military vehicle, making its debut at AAD 2024. This vehicle addresses the need for an agile, well-protected military transport vehicle. Built on the reliable Toyota Land Cruiser chassis, this 6×6 vehicle features a 4.5-liter V8 engine, ensuring a powerful, yet adaptable, platform for various combat and peacekeeping roles.

Milkor said the Frontier is ideal for regions requiring mobility and cost-effective military solutions. It features proven off-road capability with military-grade armour. Variants include troop carrier (seating up to 12), Long Range Patrol Vehicle, Rapid Reaction Vehicle and fire fighter. GVM is 8 700 kg and top speed up to 120 km/h. Armour can be up to B6 level.

A smaller, lighter 4×4 Milkor Frontier model with a GVM of 5 700 kg is also available, perfect for border surveillance and utility tasks. It is available in three versions, including a stripped-down extra lightweight VTT version.

Another standout offering of Milkor’s Land Systems is the Milkor BushCat APC (Armoured Personnel Carrier). Based on the proven performance of the Milkor 4×4, this 13.5-ton GVM vehicle offers a balance between high-level protection and operational efficiency, positioning it as a cost-effective solution for military and peacekeeping operations, Milkor said.

Designed with rugged terrain and infantry transport in mind, the BushCat provides robust protection for its occupants, making it an ideal choice for peacekeeping missions, border security and law enforcement. It offers military-standard protection with minimal operational costs, making it one of the most affordable APCs in its class, Milkor said. Blast protection is to STANAG 3A and 3B standards, with Level 2 ballistic protection. It can accommodate manned or unmanned turrets.

Growing vessel lineup

Milkor’s naval division is showcasing its Inshore Patrol Craft (IPC), a 12-metre high-speed patrol vessel designed for inshore surveillance and reconnaissance. Capable of reaching speeds of 50 knots and a range of up to 750 nautical miles, this catamaran-style vessel can remain at sea for up to five days, making it an efficient asset for coastal and inshore patrols.

While the IPC can be weaponized (including machineguns, cannons, grenade launchers and torpedoes), its primary mission is surveillance and patrol. The vessel’s catamaran design gives it increased stability and efficiency, allowing it to navigate rough waters and perform extended missions with a crew of four.

For deeper offshore and high-speed interception missions, Milkor has introduced the Commander. This 16-metre patrol vessel is built for speed and agility and will be officially launched at IDEX 2025 in UAE. With a top speed of 45 knots, thanks to its two 1 000-horsepower engines and water jets, the Milkor Commander is perfect for river mouth and coast guard operations, where speed is critical.

The Commander’s ability to carry a crew of ten and perform high-speed intercepts makes it an ideal vessel for missions in high-threat maritime zones, Milkor said. Weapons options include machine guns, torpedoes, laser-guided rockets, cannons, and grenade launchers.

While Milkor’s land and naval systems are expanding rapidly, the company’s weapons division remains its core strength. The Milkor Super Six, a 40 mm grenade launcher, is still one of the flagship products in the arsenal. Capable of firing six rounds in three seconds with a range of 800 metres, this medium-velocity launcher has proven its worth in military operations worldwide.

Other 40 mm products showcased at AAD are Milkor’s Underbarrel Grenade Launcher and Automatic Grenade Launcher. The automatic grenade launcher will fire 250 rounds per minute over a range of 2 200 metres.

The Milkor 380, the largest Medium Altitude Long Endurance (MALE) unmanned aerial vehicle to be designed and built in Africa, is also being displayed by Milkor. This nine metre long, 18.6 metre wingspan UAV is capable of surveillance, reconnaissance, intelligence-gathering and armed missions.