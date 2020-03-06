Mavtech Technologies launches its Vehicle Mobility Control System on the international market

South African Company Mavtech Technologies is launching its locally designed and manufactured Vehicle Mobility Control (VMC) system on the international market for both military and commercial applications.

The VMC incorporates a Central Tyre Inflation System (CTIS) which may be expanded to include a Vehicle Drive Line Control Feature.

Mavtech has built up well over two decades of experience supporting various Central Tyre Inflation Systems and now intends marketing its locally developed product worldwide. The company has undertaken extensive work with the local defence industry with regard to vehicle upgrades and the extension of vehicle life cycles, as well as the development of new specialized vehicle control systems.

The Mavtech Tyre Pressure Control (TPC) system may be configured for use on either 4×4, 6×6 or 8×8 wheeled vehicles and has the following standard features: four programmable terrain settings (Road, Off Road, Sand and Emergency) with each setting having four load settings (Full Load, 75%, 50% and empty).

The system also controls and manages the pressures of individual tyres and automatically warns the driver of a puncture or low vehicle air pressure situation. Tyre pressures are transmitted to the driver’s console where there is a choice of either an LCD display screen or an LED push button lamp option.

Various rim- and axle-mounted isolation valves can be offered to suit any rim configuration with these valves exceeding the IP 68 rating which allows for submersion in excess of two metres.

Mavtech Technologies’ Tyre Pressure Control systems are also well suited for the agriculture and overland truck market. For vehicles not equipped with TPC (CTIS) prepared axles, a manual stationary option may be offered – this is particularly suited for logistics vehicles and other non-combat vehicles.

According to Mavtech Technologies CEO Denis Mavrokefalos, his company offers a wide range of off-the-shelf solutions, but is positioned to develop custom solutions depending on the customer’s requirements. “We have full control over our design and manufacturing processes and therefore quick deliveries and competitive costing are achieved,” he said.

“With 25 years’ experience marketing and supporting various international brands, we have established a team of specialists who can design and implement standard or unique systems to our customer’s exacting military requirements.”

Mavtech Technologies’ clients include the South African National Defence Force (SANDF). Armscor is currently upgrading its G6 self-propelled howitzers, and these are receiving Mavtech Technologies Tyre Pressure Control Systems. An initial 15 vehicles are being upgraded and will be commissioned by the beginning of May 2020. Mavrokefalos said this is a good endorsement of its product and opens the doors for other local and international customers.







As part of its ambitious new growth strategy, Mavtech Technologies has entered into a working relationship with a well-known European based military vehicle component manufacturer who specialises in wheeled vehicle safety systems. Mavtech plans to exhibit at various international venues including the African Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition in September this year where a range of new products will be launched.