Maphwanya thankful for commitment from those he commands

The senior soldier in the South African military used the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) thanksgiving service for a vote of thanks to the four services, the various divisions as well as the civilian component of the force for a job well done under often difficult conditions this year.

General Rudzani Maphwanya told those gathered for the service in South Africa’s unofficial military capital Thaba Tshwane he was both honoured and thankful to command “dedicated and resourceful soldiers always ready to respond”.

This included the contribution made by civilian Public Service Act employees in the SANDF. All, Maphwanya said made a difference domestically and beyond South Africa’s borders in 2022.

“You ensured our nation and others across the length and breadth of the continent get to enjoy the fruits of peace and stability – your commitment to service gives South Africa its greatness,” he said.

On the four services of the SANDF, Maphwanya noted the landward force showed its readiness to respond to contemporary battle threats during November’s Exercise Vuk’uhlome with the SA Air Force (SAAF) representing the force well with its hosting of the AAD (Aerospace Africa and Defence) exhibition at Air Force Base (AFB) Waterkloof in September.

The SA Navy, he added, “did us proud” with the naming and commissioning of the SAS Sekhukhune 1 (P1571). This and other naval tasks undertaken during the year are testament to “our maritime service still being equal to the task”.

“The SA Military Health Service and the various divisions were busy on different fronts ensuring – as a military – the SANDF did not fall short of its mandate to defend country,” Maphwanya said adding there were also challenges – some greater than others.

Overall, according to him, “the dependability and resourcefulness of ordinary men and women in uniform ensured we crossed the finish line with pride, knowing we have not let our fellow citizens down”.





