Makwetla to host Limpopo military veterans imbizo

Come Friday (18 March) military veterans living in Limpopo will hear a progress report on work done by the Presidential task team on military veterans at an imbizo with Deputy Defence and Military Veterans Minister Thabang Makwetla in attendance.

The Limpopo imbizo, according to a Department of Military Veterans (DMV) statement, was “called to seek the guidance of military veterans, their active support and patience while government endeavours to find sustainable ways to a feasible resolution to grievances raised”.

Deputy President David Mabuza heads the veterans task team.

Makwetla will, the statement has it, provide an update to work the Presidential Task Team has done to date, in response to grievances “a broad section of the military veterans community” brought to President Cyril Ramaphosa’s attention.

“In 2020 The Presidency became increasingly inundated with complaints from the military veterans’ community. These complaints were about perceived or actual failure of the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) to dispense adequate services,” the statement reads.

The Presidential Task team facilitated “an effective, co-ordinated and flexible government-wide response and a joint action plan aimed at finding solutions to specific concerns of military veterans”.

As the task team continues its work, the DMV “reprioritised resources” and reviewed legislation for the “benefit of military veterans and their dependents”.

The statement, attributed to Lebogang Mothapa, states in closing: "The role that has been played by the many military veterans shall remain deeply etched in the national memory and consciousness of our people. It is for this reason that government and the people shall remain committed to ensuring that military veterans are accorded the care and opportunities to lead a decent life. The DMV is committed to the socio-economic empowerment of all military veterans (sic)".







The imbizo at Bolivia Conference Centre, Jubilee Creek, opposite Mall of the North in Polokwane starts at 13h00.