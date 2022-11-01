Majority of SAN sea hours go to force employment

Force employment for the maritime arm of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was a commendable 78% of allocated sea hours in the 2021/22 financial year, despite the period under review described as “challenging” in the latest Department of Defence (DoD) annual report.

Overall, the SA Navy (SAN) planned for eight thousand hours at sea – a modest three hundred and thirty-three days – for its frigates, submarines, offshore patrol vessels and auxiliaries. This target was missed by 386 hours.

The majority of sea time was spent on force employment (5 959 hours) with the balance of 1 655 going to force preparation.

“The year under review,” notes the DoD annual report in its maritime defence section, “continued to be challenging due to significant resource constraints, resulting in a decline in the SAN’s ability to prepare and support forces for deployment”.

It further states maintenance and repair of the surface warfare capability – four Valour Class frigates – was prioritised “within resource allocation”. This enabled SAS Spioenkop (F147) to achieve mission level capability and deploy to Mozambique on Operation Vikela”, the SANDF contribution to the SADC (Southern African Development Community) Mission in Mozambique (SAMIM), in March this year.

The SAN offshore patrol vessels (OPVs) SAS Makhanda (P1569) and SAS Isaac Dyobha (P1565) also logged force employment hours on Op Vikela executing patrols in specified areas of operations.

Tellingly the report states: “Because of the requirement to have naval platforms and resources available for deployment on Operation Vikela and given lead times required to finalise maintenance and repair of specific naval platforms designated for long range maritime patrols as well as most naval platforms undergoing maintenance and repair, no Operation Copper long range maritime patrols were ordered” during the review period.

“The SAN is in process to prepare large platforms for future Copper deployments” – the SADC anti-piracy tasking covering the Mozambique Channel, in collaboration with Mozambique and Tanzania.







“Maintenance and repair of most vessels in commission were underway with an emphasis on achieving deployment status of large vessels for long range maritime patrols. An Indian Navy submarine refit technical assessment team visited Simon’s Town in March 2022 to assess areas of co-operation between the navies which expedited completion of the SAS Charlotte Maxeke (S102) refit.”