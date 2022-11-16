Mabuza wants SANMVA back in the fold

Military veterans in Durban heard Deputy President David Mabuza as head of the Presidential team tasked with their best interests is “concerned” about the mandate of SANMVA (SA National Military Veterans Association).

“For a while now, SANMVA’s mandate has expired,” he said, adding it was “important” for Thandi Modise’s Ministry of Defence and Military Veterans to “work toward getting SANMVA to conference” so its mandate can be renewed.

This, the South African number two said, will “enable smooth participation of military veterans as envisaged in the 2011 Military Veterans Act” where the dictum ‘nothing about us without us’ truly finds expression”. Mabuza sees this as minimising misunderstandings and “misalignment of priorities in situations where solutions are contrived far from people they are meant to benefit”.

He is adamant veterans’ associations are central to ensuring old soldiers receive the benefits and care they are entitled to.

Mabuza told KwaZulu-Natal veterans – his eighth provincial stop for the military veterans’ Presidential task team – their new pension has been approved and will be “dispensed as soon as the Ministry finalises prerequisite regulations” without giving a specific date.

“We are aware of the gap this pension is urgently required to plug, but call on military veterans to bear with the Ministry which is currently seized with the task,” he said, adding the task team is ready to support the Department of Military Veterans (DMV) in this endeavour.







Before going to Durban, Mabuza’s task team met with old soldiers in the Western Cape, Gauteng, Eastern Cape, Limpopo, Free State, Mpumalanga and North West, where three meetings were held.