Lobese’s visit to Iran boosts bilateral relations

SA Navy (SAN) Chief, Vice Admiral Monde Lobese, has visited Iran for strategic discussions as well as visits to naval bases, other defence facilities and industry in a move that strengthens bilateral relations between the two countries.

His host for the 11 to 16 August visit was the Islamic Republic of Iran Navy (IRIN) – with its main naval base at IRIN headquarters in Bandar Abbas the first stop. Here he is reported as having “in depth discussions” with IRIN Commander, Rear Admiral Shahram Irani. Topics on the table included enhancing co-operation between the naval forces, sharing insights on operational strategies and regional security challenges.

A call on Brigadier General Alireza Tangsiri, Commander of the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) Navy, was also on Lobese’s itinerary with the strategic importance of maritime co-operation the sole topic of discussion. The pair exchanged information and views on the need to safeguard “vital international sea lanes” and shared security concerns.

While in Bandar Abbas, the SAN Chief and his entourage were taken to the IRIN First Naval Zone where he boarded and inspected the destroyer IRIS Dena (pennant number 75). The warship (along with the Makran support ship) docked in Cape Town in March 2023 as part of the IRIN 86th naval fleet’s global circumnavigation.

“Cape Town port was a good host for the Dena destroyer, and this makes us proud, and also my presence on the deck of the Dena destroyer shows the good relations between the Iranian and South African navies,” Iranian media report him as saying.

As part of his visit, Lobese was given a detailed tour of the Iranian Navy’s Southern Fleet and the Noshahr Naval Sciences University. These visits provided him with a firsthand look at Iran’s naval capabilities, including its equipment, operational readiness, and academic initiatives designed to train the next generation of naval officers.

Lobese’s visit wat not confined to matters maritime with a stop at the Islamic Republic of Iran Army (AJA) Command and Staff College ending what is reported as being “a significant step in enhancing security ties between Iran and South Africa”.

Earlier this year, South African observers took part in exercise Marine Security Belt 2024 in the Gulf of Oman. Russia, China, and Iran sent vessels to take part in the exercise in March, with observers also coming from Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Oman, and Pakistan.