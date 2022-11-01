Lobese confirmed as new SA Navy Chief

As of today (1 November) the SA Navy (SAN) has a permanent chief in the form of Rear Admiral Monde Lobese, confirmed by a President’s Minute and Department of Defence (DoD) Bulletin.

Lobese, previously deputy chief, spent the major part of the past three months as acting chief following Vice Admiral Mosiwa Hlongwane’s exit, supposedly at the end of June with much being made of his retirement in Navy News, the official SAN publication. A subsequent official statement by the maritime service had it Hlongwane would remain Chief of the Navy “until further notice”. No notice, in the form of a bulletin or media statement, was issued until the release today (1 November) of the DoD Bulletin which uses President’s Minute 25/2022 as reference.

The Bulletin notes, in part, Lobese “is appointed Chief of the SA Navy and promoted to Vice Admiral with effect 1 November 2022”.

Lobese was born in the Gqeberha (then Port Elizabeth) township of New Brighton. An extensive stint in the African National Congress (ANC) and its armed wing Umkhonto We Sizwe ended when he returned to democratic South Africa, integrating into the maritime service.

Following integration, he underwent a bridging and orientation course at the Naval College in Gordon’s Bay. In 1998 he was promoted to lieutenant commander and served aboard SAS Drakensberg (A301) as a weapons engineering officer. The following year saw him complete the junior staff and warfare course at the Naval College, Muizenberg, and become Officer in Charge (Underwater Ranges) at Fleet Quality Assurance Division in Simon’s Town.

In 2001 he was promoted to commander and appointed deputy project officer for Project Wills, the acquisition of Type 209 submarines built in Kiel, Germany. In 2007 while in Germany he completed the general/admiral staff programme at the Bundeswehr Leadership Academy in Hamburg.

This led to promotion to Captain and the SSO (Senior Staff Office) Systems Manager Command and Logistics Information Systems post in Simon’s Town under Directorate Fleet Logistics.

The Executive National Security Programme (ENSP) certificate was added to his resume in 2008 after a successful year at Defence College in Thaba Tshwane. In 2009, Lobese was named Director Fleet Logistics at Fleet Command Headquarters and promoted to rear admiral (junior grade). In 2013, he attended and completed a certificate course in Defence Resource Management at the University of California.

In 2015, he was appointed Director Operations Support at Joint Operations Division Headquarters in Pretoria. He served in this post until appointed deputy navy chief Navy with the rank of rear admiral.

In addition to Lobese, the DoD Bulletin makes public two more senior SA National Defence Force (SANDF) appointments.

Major General Michael Ramantswana, previously Deputy Chief SA Army, obtains his third star and becomes SANDF Chief of Staff (CoS), filling what the Bulletin says is a vacant post. To defenceWeb this indicates the previous CoS, Lieutenant General Lindile Yam, either retired or was moved elsewhere in the national defence force.







The third appointment is that of Major General Xolani Ndlovu as Chief: DoD Logistics. He becomes a three-star general on 1 January.