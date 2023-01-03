Legislative measures against terror financing on the way in SA

Before Parliament rose for the year-end recess, its Select Committee on Security and Justice adopted a report on an amendment bill to protect South African democracy against terrorism and related activities.

The report, officially the Protection of Democracy against Terrorist and Related Activities Amendment Bill is, in the Government Gazette, termed the General Laws (Anti-Money Laundering and Combating Terrorism Financing) Amendment Act 22 of 2022.

The Bill, according to a Parliamentary Communication Services statement, seeks alignment with internationally adopted standards on offences related to terrorist training, joining and establishment of terrorist organisations. It also empowers the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to issue search warrants for vehicles, persons and premises suspected of terrorism acts.

“In deliberations and processing of this bill we were acutely aware of the dire consequences of South Africa being potentially greylisted and the importance of processing the bill timeously,” the statement quotes committee chair Shahidabibi Shaikh as saying.

The Bill is set to assist in preventing terrorism in South Africa, particularly to avoid greylisting.

Financial media have it the bill and one titled the Protection of Constitutional Democracy Against Terrorism and Related Activities Bill will come into operation ahead of February’s Financial Action Task Force (FATF) plenary in Paris. The task force previously identified weaknesses in effective investigation and prosecution of money laundering, terrorist financing, corruption, tax related crimes and fraud in South Africa. This, if proven could see the country greylisted. If this happens, South Africa will become a focus of increased monitoring by FATF as it will be seen as a high risk jurisdiction to transact with.

A 2021 FATF report flagged key weaknesses in parts of South Africa’s financial regulations that risk the country being greylisted according to News24.

The digital publication goes on to point out the report shows South Africa emerged as a hub for money laundering and financing of terrorist activities due to rampant corruption and inabilities in the criminal justice system. It recommends authorities improve South Africa’s legal and regulatory framework against financial crimes.

Shaikh, in the statement, points out “if a country does not remedy its deficiencies adequately, it risks being identified by FATF as a jurisdiction with strategic deficiencies. This identification has severe and adverse economic consequences for trade and transactions with other countries and affects economic growth”.

Freedom Front Plus (FF+) leader Pieter Groenewald maintains the bill pertaining to protecting South Africa’s constitutional democracy is not only important to avoid the international greylist, but should also be borne in mind in view of the “real danger” of terrorism.

“The domestic fight against terrorism must be focused on and improved. Government, in the form of the ANC, cannot be trusted to not exploit and use such sensitive legislation against opponents,” he said in a statement using the November warning from the United States (US) Embassy about a possible terrorist attack in Sandton as an example.

“It pointed an accusatory finger at South Africa’s intelligence services and although government tried to downplay it as trivial, it points to serious shortcomings in the country’s ability to combat terrorism.”





