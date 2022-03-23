Legal intervention sees Denel staffers paid

South Africa’s legal system has yet again come to the rescue of Denel employees in dire financial straits because the State-owned enterprise (SOE) is not meeting its legal salary and employee benefit obligations.

Legal intervention by Pretoria attorney Ipeleng Motshegoa saw – sequentially – a North Gauteng High Court order ignored by Denel, followed by a warrant executed by the Sheriff to freeze a Denel bank account and finally settlement of just on R4.7 million worth of outstanding salaries and benefits to 14 current and former Denel employees.

Motshegoa told defenceWeb the 14, believed to be part of an unofficial Denel Employees Association (DEA) which Denel maintains it has no knowledge of, were “settled in full” last Friday following intervention by the Sheriff.

The North Gauteng High Court in Pretoria granted the order in January. Denel did not oppose the application and was ordered to pay within 10 days by 3 February because of a breach of its contractual obligations to employees, Fin24 reported.

Motshegoa, who represented the group, said amounts paid out ranged from R200 000 to R600 000 including accumulated interest. The R4.7 million was not divided equally because group members were owed differing amounts.

Court documents told of the hardships of not being paid or only partially paid. Some Denel employees were unable to pay children’s school fees and bond and car payments were also missed.

A former Denel employee, one of the group who received payment from the attached Denel bank account, told Fin24 she resigned in June last year to access part of her pension money to survive. “Later, I had to live on hand-outs from friends after depleting my savings,” she said. Another told Fin24 the payment was a relief and he could support his family again.

Abdul Aziz Toffie, another recipient, told Fin24 the money he received was for work done over a 25 month period. He is still employed by Denel.

“It is a relief. I can now hold on to my house, my insurance and my dignity. I was going to lose everything at the end of March. Although I am ecstatic about being paid, I am still sad for colleagues who still have not been paid,” Toffie said.

At the time of publication, Denel had not responded in any way to the bank account being frozen or its possible impact on Denel’s precarious financial position.

Motshegoa said his Pretoria office was approached by more former and current Denel employees still battling on short and unpaid salaries.







“Our offices are now instructed by 34 NUMSA members at Denel Land Systems (DLS) to enforce an order granted on 9 November 2021 by the Pretoria High Court against Denel for breach of employment contracts. We are also taking instructions from a further 13 former and current Denel employees to take Denel to court for breach of contract.”