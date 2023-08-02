Leaders and experts converging to explore public-private partnerships in defence and security

Some of the top minds in the South African defence and security sector will descend on Pretoria in two weeks’ time to see how public-private partnerships (PPPs) can revive and transform the South African National Defence Force (SANDF) and defence industry.

The one-day Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) for Defence and Security conference on Wednesday 16 August at the CSIR International Convention Centre will bring together an elite group of key stakeholders from government entities, defence and security industries, private funding institutions, academic and research institutions, and more.

The conference boasts a powerful gathering of speakers, including:

• Panyaza Lesufi, Premier of Gauteng, whose keynote address will shed light on the indispensable role of PPPs in addressing security challenges in Gauteng.

• Roelf Meyer, Director of In Transformation Initiative, who will share invaluable insights into the Public Private Growth Initiative (PPGI) and its pivotal role in advancing the relationship between government and the private sector.

• Lindokuhle Hlatshwayo, Senior Project Advisor at the National Treasury’s Government Technical Advisory Centre (GTAC), who will guide attendees through the essential Public-Private Partnership (PPP) Guidelines.

• Advocate Solomzi Mbada, CEO of Armscor, who will off compelling reasons why the time is ripe for PPPs in the defence sector.

• Dr Mike Masiapato, Commissioner of Border Management Authority, who will contribute to a thought-provoking panel discussion on the opportunities and challenges of PPPs in the Security Cluster.

The conference will also feature case studies of successful PPPs in South Africa, such as the Gautrain and the Olifants Management Model (OMM) programme, presented by William Dachs, CEO of Gautrain Management Agency, and Bertus Bierman, CEO of Lebalelo Water Users Association, respectively.

Providing an international perspective on financing PPP initiatives in defence, Jan Wind, President of the Federation of European Defence Technology Associations (EDTA), will share insights on the latest status of EU discussions.

Additionally, a panel discussion on the pros and cons of PPPs for the private sector will feature senior representatives from Global Command and Control Technologies (GC²T), OTT Solutions, and Milkor.

Dr Moses Khanyile, National Co-ordinator of the National Defence Industry Council (NDIC), will reveal a resource-based alternative payment solution for the South African defence industry.

Numerous other prominent speakers have been confirmed from Cede Capital, Metbank, South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries (AMD), CSIR, and Orion Consulting, but other heavyweight delegates are also being secured, including senior SANDF and Department of Defence leadership, as well as Department of Public Enterprises and Denel representation.

In addition to the growing speaker lineup, another conference highlight will be an exhibition featuring displays from leading defence companies, such Milkor, Global Command and Control Technologies, OTT Solutions, the CSIR etc., showcasing their products, services, and capabilities.

To explore the complete agenda and register to attend, please click here.