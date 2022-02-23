Labour Court rules in favour of Solidarity – again

Struggling State-owned enterprise (SOE) Denel has to come up with R90 million in the next 10 days to pay outstanding salaries and employee benefit commitments for Solidarity members in its employ.

This is as per a decision handed down in the Johannesburg Labour Court earlier this week after the Centurion headquartered trade union again sought legal recourse when Denel failed to settle monies due to employees. The court appearance, according to a statement, follows “a previous success” which saw warrants issued to attach Denel property and assets valued at R12 million.

“Solidarity is grateful for the relief this order brings our members,” Chief Executive Dirk Hermann said after the court order.

“Our members had to work almost continuously without full pay amid the uncertainty and challenges brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic. While we are delighted with the outcome it is still a crying shame we have to approach the courts on an ongoing basis to force state entities to fulfil their obligations to employees.”

If Denel doesn’t comply with the court order, Solidarity will again instruct the sheriff to seize Denel assets.

“Money due to employees and workers cannot fund mismanagement and looting,” Hermann said.

“The situation where trade union members and ordinary taxpayers carry the can for the State’s mismanagement cannot be allowed. You cannot have plunderers simply carrying on with impunity. Matters must be taken further and Solidarity will not hesitate to file criminal charges to ensure those who caused this mess are held accountable,” he said.

The State-owned defence and technology group has seen its fortunes erode to the extent where employees have been either short or not paid since the middle of 2020. Compounding the already fragile employer/employee relationship is that benefits such as medical and pension contributions have suffered the same fate.







Gauteng, West Rand based employee representative organisation UASA (United Association of SA) earlier this month said Denel owed staff R636 million and suppliers R900 million.