KBR gets more Camp Lemonnier work

Kellogg Brown & Root (KBR) has received $110 million in contracts to support the US military at Camp Lemonnier in Djibouti.

KBR announced on 22 April that it has been awarded a $15 million bridge contract by the Naval Facilities Engineering Command Europe, Africa, Southwest Asia (NAVFAC EURAFSWA) for repair, maintenance and construction services at Camp Lemonnier. This is an extension on a contract KBR won in 2014 and the latest six-month contract brings the total ceiling value to $65 million.

Under the bridge contract, KBR said it will perform engineering, design, new construction, renovation, repairs, maintenance, replacement, alterations, demolition and other construction tasks at Camp Lemonnier and its associated Chabelley Air Field.

This contract follows the recently awarded Camp Lemonnier Djibouti Mini-Multiple Award Construction Contract (MACC) under which KBR will continue providing construction, renovation, alteration and repair services at multiple bases across Djibouti and Kenya. The MACC contract includes one base year and four option years and has a total ceiling value of $95 million.

“KBR’s work through both contracts complements its existing base operating support at Camp Lemonnier, highlighting the company’s premiere construction and services capabilities. The company has provided base operating support services at Camp Lemonnier, the largest US base in Africa, since 2013. Its work in the region dates back to 2002,” the company said.

“These contracts demonstrate the Navy’s desire to continue working with a proven partner that has a track record of performing on a large scale,” said Byron Bright, KBR President, Government Solutions US “KBR will keep delivering – safely and successfully – its reliable expertise in this austere and remote environment.”

KBR originally supported Camp Lemonnier from 2002 through 2007 and led its conversion from a former French Foreign Legion outpost into a sustainable US military base. KBR has provided full spectrum base operations support services at Camp Lemonnier, including airfield operations, housing, galley, vehicle maintenance, water and wastewater facility operations, solid waste management, fuel, and key life support and recreation services.

Additionally, KBR supports operations at two forward operating locations at Chabelley Air Field, Djibouti and Manda Bay, Kenya.

In a related development, military officials on 28 April began preparing to lock down Camp Lemonnier after a second contractor was diagnosed with the coronavirus, Stars and Stripes reported. More than a thousand people have tested positive for the coronavirus in Djibouti.







The US has built up medical capabilities at Camp Lemonnier and evacuated personnel considered at high risk for complications from the disease, Stars and Stripes reported.