Kalyani M4 debuts at India’s Republic Day Parade

Paramount Group’s Mbombe 4, manufactured in India as the Kalyani M4, has debuted in the country’s Republic Day parade after being taken into Indian Army service.

The Kalyani M4 took part in the 26 January parade in what Kalyani Strategic Systems Limited said was “a great embodiment of the Make in India vision. Together with our strategic partner, Paramount Group, we are committed to develop, manufacture and supply superior mobility platforms for the diverse needs of the Indian Armed Forces.”

Paramount said it was committed to developing, manufacturing and supplying world class solutions to the Indian Armed Forces and armed forces around the world.

The first Kalyani M4s were inducted into Indian Army service in April 2022, while the Army’s northern command took the vehicle into service in Jammu and Kashmir in October. They have also been used for United Nations peacekeeping missions, with an initial 16 vehicles handed over last year for these missions.

In February 2021 Bharat Forge Limited, part of the Kalyani Group, which partnered with Paramount to produce Mbombe 4/Kalyani M4 in India, received an initial contract from the Indian Ministry of Defence worth $24 million. The M4 contract came after the vehicle successfully completed a series of extreme vehicle trials in in India along with its competitors in August 2020.

The M4 is built at Kalyani’s Pune plant. Paramount said the Kalyani M4 is a multi-role platform, designed to meet the specific requirements of armed forces for quick mobility in rough terrain and in areas affected by mine and IED threats. It offers ballistic and blast protection – from up to 50 kg TNT side blast or IED/roadside bombs. The vehicle has a kerb weight of 16 tons, payload of 2 300 kg, and top speed of 140 km/h. It is powered by a six cylinder Cummins turbocharged diesel engine that delivers 465 hp.

Indian publication The Print reported last year that the initial order from the Indian Army was for 27 Kalyani M4s, but the Army has placed multiple orders with the latest one to be integrated with the Israeli Spike anti-tank guided missile (ATGM) system. Business Standard reported an order for 45 Kalyani M4s, with another 23 for UN peacekeeping operations.







Since its launch in 2019, the Mbombe 4 has been ordered by five nations, including the United Arab Emirates, Togo, and India. In August 2022 Paramount revealed that it would be built in Thailand as the D-Lion. The company also hopes to produce the Mbombe 4 in Saudi Arabia.