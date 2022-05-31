June Pretoria UN peacekeeping technology symposium on track

Around 250 delegates are expected to attend June’s sixth United Nations (UN) Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping International Symposium in Pretoria.

The 21 to 24 June event will be at the CSIR International Convention Centre in Pretoria in line with a UN peacekeeping technology initiative established in 2014. Its objective is to bring greater involvement to peacekeeping through innovative approaches and technologies with potential to empower UN global operations. The initiative is now managed by the UN Department of Operational Support (DOS) and the Operations Support Division (OSD) of the Office of Information and Communications Technology (OICT).

The initiative offers UN member states the opportunity for a new type of relationship with OSD OICT and DOS beyond the traditional troop, police and financial contributions—one that aligns technological and innovative capacities of the world with specific needs of the field technology sections in the UN field and peacekeeping missions.

The international symposium is at the core of the initiative and is the only information sharing conference on field technology for the peacekeeping community.

The conference provides a platform for a high level technology think tank committed to identifying the strategic challenges in peace operations and initiating partnership projects with the potential to speedily impact peacekeeping through real and effective solutions.

The forum has proven to be fertile ground for knowledge sharing, brainstorming, synchronised efforts, the development of new partnerships, and practical, hands-on projects. An early success and ongoing initiative of the Partnership for Technology in Peacekeeping is the UN C4ISR (Command, Control, Communications, Computers, Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance) Academy for Peace Operations.

During the event, delegates will meet senior leaders from UN peacekeeping missions, the Global Service Centre and UN headquarters to hear about the current state of field technology operations, its future and specific areas for contribution and collaboration, according to Dalibor Petrovic from the OSD of the OICT.

The event is at ministerial level and the UN delegation will be led by the Under Secretary General of the Department of Operational Support. Expected participation level from member states is at senior executive, director, department head, dean, provost, senior military and police officer level.

“From the UN, both uniformed and non-uniformed leadership, senior management and subject-matter experts from field missions are expected to participate, as well as relevant staff from the UNHQ and the Global Service Centre. Academia is also expected,” he told defenceWeb.

The Department of Defence (DoD), SA Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD) and Armscor are organising an exhibition to run alongside the symposium. South African companies are invited to take up exhibition stands and showcase their capabilities to the high-level UN gathering.







For information on this, contact Robert Mace [email protected]