JSCSP class of 2023 starts work

The SA National War College (SANWC), now in its new premises on the eastern side of Centurion’s Irene, is up and running for 2023 with 83 officers on the Joint Senior Command and Staff Programme (JSCSP).

All four SA National Defence Force (SANDF) services have representatives on the almost year-long tertiary military education programme with the SA Army, predictably as the single largest service, leading the way with 42 officers. The landward force is followed by the SA Air Force (SAAF) with 15, SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) (eight), SA Navy (SAN) (seven) and one each from Defence Intelligence and Special Forces. There are nine foreign officers from Burundi, Cote d’Ivoire, Egypt, Eswatini, India, Lesotho, Nigeria and Zimbabwe on course.

The 12 months of study and practical work ahead the officers, in addition to lecture hall theory and studies, will see students be part of joint exercises and what Lieutenant Colonel CM Baloyi terms “military history staff rides”.

Addressing the class of 2023, Department of Defence (DoD) Chief Human Resources, Vice Admiral Asiel Kubu emphasised the programme’s aim is to empower and qualify SANDF personnel through accredited education, training and development services. Elaborating, he said the JSCSP will equip SANDF officers and those from other countries at the War College with “world class education and requisite skills to function effectively at the operational level of war and overlap to military strategy in war by campaign planning processes”.

The JSCSP is also preparation for selected officers ahead of appointment to senior posts in the national defence force. This, Kubu is reported as saying, is done by developing command, staff and analytical skills as well as broadening professional understanding of single service, joint and combined operations.







The SANWC was previously housed in what was once a Pretoria central business district (CBD) hotel. Last year the college took up residence in another former hotel – Saint George’s – on the eastern side of Irene across the highway from Rietvlei Dam.