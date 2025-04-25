Jorsin ready to assist SANDF with Ratel upgrades

Following years of delays, it now looks probable that Hoefyster – the project to replace the SA Army’s Ratel infantry fighting vehicles – is set to be shelved. Consequently, the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) has had to consider alternatives to the project to meet the Defence Force’s needs over the short to medium term. There has been growing speculation over the past several months that the SANDF will embark on a major project to revitalise and upgrade the existing fleet of ageing and increasingly obsolete Ratels.

Hoefyster was meant to bring in a new era for the SANDF through the acquisition of new, modern Badger infantry fighting vehicles (IFVs). However, the project has seen repeated delays over the more than a decade since its inception with there still being no clear date of expected completion.

As the SANDF looks to find interim or even alternative solutions to this problem, Jorsin, founded in 1997 by Jorrie Jordaan, has emerged a key contender for the touted Ratel upgrades. Jorsin has built a strong reputation for its dedication to high quality yet relatively low cost with an efficient and punctual turnover rate in their work, Jordaan told defenceWeb.

Notably, Jorsin also has extensive experience with maintaining and repairing Ratels, with the company’s personnel having experience working on the famous IFV since the 1980s. Consequently, Jorsin have been awarded numerous contracts from the SANDF for Ratel maintenance and repairs over the years, highlighting its expertise and reliability.

As part of this Jorsin has built up an extensive knowledgebase and tool set in relation to the Ratel. This is because the company has been forced to conduct extensive reverse engineering on the Ratel and its components in order to successfully complete their contracts with the SANDF. This problem is primarily the result of parts having become increasingly scarce over the years as production of the now well over 40-year-old IFV ceased decades ago.

Consequently, other local companies have been largely reliant on Jorsin for Ratel parts, Jordaan told defenceWeb. Jorsin is expecting yet another order in the near future from a local company in order to fulfil a contract to refurbish and export six Ratels to an undisclosed African nation.

Speaking with defenceWeb, Jordaan said “it now looks probable that Hoefyster will be shelved by the end of the year, with the SANDF now looking at a serious upgrading scheme for the Ratel.”

Notably, Jorsin has also already begun experimenting with upgrades to the Ratel, with a particular focus on reorganising the Ratel to allow for a mid-engined configuration, similar to Jorsin’s new Tau vehicle, with the aim of maximising reliability and ease of maintenance.

Jorsin contends that this, refurbishment and upgrading of existing platforms, is one of the key areas of its expertise. “This is something we are really good at, giving something a second chance at life with conversions,” Jordaan told defenceWeb.

Jorsin is confident that when the decision comes through to move forward with the Ratel upgrade, and should all go well, it will be awarded the contract and will be able to deliver a high-quality product at a reasonable price.