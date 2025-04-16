Italian Navy frigate Luigi Rizzo bolsters Mozambique ties with port call and new agreements

On 8 April, the Italian Navy frigate Luigi Rizzo F595 docked in Maputo for a four-day visit, marking a significant moment in Italy-Mozambique relations.

The four-day stopover, part of the EU-led EU NAVFOR Atalanta operation, precedes the frigate’s mission to safeguard commercial shipping in the Horn of Africa and Indian Ocean, areas plagued by piracy and maritime threats.

During the visit, Italy and Mozambique signed a military cooperation agreement, announced on 10 April by Italian military attaché Franco Linzalone.

This deal, coinciding with the 50th anniversary of diplomatic ties, outlines joint training, capacity building, and potential expansion to other armed forces sectors.

The agreement aims to enhance Mozambique’s ability to counter maritime threats like piracy and illegal trafficking, with the Italian Navy recently thwarting two pirate attacks in the Horn of Africa region.

“This strengthens Mozambique’s operational capacity to secure its waters,” said Operation Atalanta commander Davide Da Pozzo.

While visiting Mozambique, the Luigi Rizzo conducted a joint simulation with the Mozambican Navy, showcasing maritime interdiction techniques crucial for protecting trade routes and local fishermen.

Off the water, the crew engaged in community activities, including rugby matches with Mozambican youth, fostering goodwill.

European Union Military Assistance Mission in Mozambique (EUMAM MOZ) also took the visit as an opportunity to strengthen ties with their naval counterparts. EUMAM MOZ Mission Force Commander, Brigadier General Luís Barroso, welcomed EU NAVFOR Operation ATALANTA Force Commander, Italian Navy Rear Admiral Davide Da Pozzo and ITS Luigi Rizzo Commanding Officer, Commander Giuseppe Lucafò, to their headquarters for a courtesy visit. The EUMAM MOZ personnel also had the opportunity to be welcomed on board to tour the ship and understand how it contributes to the implementation of EU programmes aimed to enhance the regional maritime security architecture.

EUMAM MOZ has a non-executive mandate that runs until 20 June 2026. The aim of the mission is to support the Mozambican Defence Armed Forces in protecting the civilian population and restoring safety and security in the Cabo Delgado province.

Italy’s ambassador, Gabriele Annis, reaffirmed Italy’s support for Mozambique’s reforms under Daniel Chapo’s government and its role in the national peace process via the Sant’Egidio Community, which mediated the Rome Accords ending Mozambique’s civil war.

The visit also spotlighted a major Italian investment: Eni’s Coral Norte project, a $7.56 billion offshore venture approved by Mozambique’s government.

A similar Italian investment, the Coral Sul (Coral South) project is well underway and recently saw the 100th successful shipment of LNG from the FLNG anchor off northern Mozambique.

Annis hailed these as a vote of confidence in Mozambique’s economy, predicting significant revenue growth and industrial development.

The FREMM frigate ITS Luigi Rizzo, launched in 2017, currently serves as the flagship of the European naval mission. Prior to arriving in Mozambique, the ship and a patrol vessel of the Kenyan Navy conducted a joint activity at sea off the waters of the port of Mombasa, Kenya.

Written by Africa Ports & Ships and defenceWeb and republished with permission. The original article can be found here.