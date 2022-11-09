Introducing 48 Modern Airborne Brigade

The airborne assault component in the revamped SA Army order is – along with the other modern brigades making up the sharp end of Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha’s landward force – at Combat Training Centre (CTC) for a division level exercise.

The almost month-long Exercise Vuk’uhlome will see Army Regular and Reserve Force elements exercise with support from the SA Air Force (SAAF), the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS), as well as Defence Legal Service and Chaplain Service divisions. Some exercise phases are intervention, peace support and a “brigade battle”.

The airborne brigade goes by the name 48 Modern Airborne Brigade, according to Second Lieutenant Daniel Maluleke, writing on SA National Defence Force (SANDF) social media for Exercise Vuk’uhlome Division Operation Communication. Brigadier General Bayanda Mkula commands the newly constituted brigade.







48 is made up of, for the exercise, 44 Parachute Regiment, widely seen as the “production factory” for South African combat parachutists, and 1 Parachute Battalion, both based at Tempe in the Free State with two infantry battalions – 6 from Makhanda in Eastern Cape and 9 from Cape Town – the tip of the brigade’s spear. The shaft, in the form of support units, comprises elements of 4 Artillery Regiment, air defence, intelligence, engineers and signals with the air force and medics also onboard.