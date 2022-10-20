Infantry School MSD passing out parade in Oudtshoorn

Nine hundred and one Military Skills Development (MSD) recruits are well and truly in the army now following a passing out parade at the SA Army Infantry School.

The recruits are the bulk of the 1 350 allocated to the landward force by the Department of Defence (DoD) Human Resource Division earlier this year with the instruction to report for duty in March. 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion, the army’s other major training unit, took the remaining Army MSDs into its Kimberley base for basic military training (BMT).

Addressing the new soldiers on parade at the Oudtshoorn facility, regarded as the premier training facility for the landward force, SA Army Chief Lieutenant General Lawrence Mbatha said: “I congratulate you young men and women for the choice made to pursue a career in the landward force, joining the brave who dare to go where others failed in defence of their motherland. In taking the decision to join the SA Army you accepted the highest call of duty any citizen can ever take. As you pass out, you join a unique group of South Africans, those elected to serve as defenders of their country, its people and resources”.

Mbatha honoured six MSDs for achievements during their initial phase of training. They are Recruit L Wedu (fittest female, neatest female and best overall on the intake); Recruit L Mtengwana (fittest male); Recruit PD Nyawuza (best academic); Recruit DM Mamabolo (neatest male); Recruit CC Khan (best female shottist); Recruit FC Grobbelaar (best male shottist) and Recruit S. Dubula (best practical).

The SANDF is only accepting MSD intakes every second year in accordance with budget cuts and the decision to drop force numbers to 73 000 personnel. The January 2021 MSD intake was cancelled, with the next intake set for 2024.

A total of 2 007 MSDS members were recruited in March 2022, for all four arms of the SANDF. 150 SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) military skills development enlistees made it from basic military training to a passing out parade at the service’s Lephalale training centre in September, while over 200 MSD members joined the SA Air Force following a passing out parade at the SAAF Gymnasium three weeks ago. The SA Navy this year received 270 MSD recruits.







In the last financial year (April 2021 to March 2022), the Department of Defence spent R242 million on MSDS personnel, according to its latest annual report.