Infantry Formation GOC warning instruction earns Presidential nod of approval

President Cyril Ramaphosa welcomed a “warning instruction” issued by the General Officer Commanding of the SA Army Infantry Formation as an indication of “the readiness of the [South African] security services to respond to potential unrest should it be necessary”.

The country’s first citizen and Commander-in-Chief of the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) was responding to a question posed by ACDP (African Christian Democratic Party) leader Rev Kenneth Meshoe in the National Assembly earlier this week.

Using Major General Patrick Dube’s warning instruction dated 6 August putting regular and Reserve Force elements on 25 hour standby to support police if called on, Meshoe wanted to know if Ramaphosa “intended to act on concerns raised” by the two-star.

Ramaphosa first referred to the expert panel which, at his behest, investigated the July 2021 unrest across two provinces and then gave some detail around the SANDF and the SA Police Service (SAPS), the mainstays of government’s security mechanisms.

On last year’s unrest, called “insurrection” by some including then defence and military veterans minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, the President informed his questioner “the expert panel [led by Professor Sandy Africa] concluded the SANDF “did not undertake any scenario planning for a possible sudden deployment, nor put in place measures necessary to deploy, should they be called upon to do so”.

Of Dube’s instruction, Ramaphosa said it was not necessary “in this instance” to authorise a military deployment to support police.

Dube’s instruction to Johannesburg-based 21 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion and Andrew Mlangeni Regiment warned: “The situation in South Africa is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality taking place within the borders. This is exacerbated by a perceived lack of action from security forces to combat criminality”.

The instruction put 200 soldiers, with half of them having done a “crowd control learning programme,” on 25 hour standby.

Ramaphosa further informed Meshoe: “[South Africa’s] relevant security and law enforcement entities continue to improve their ability to respond to criminality and instability under the overall direction of the National Security Council”.

“As indicated in the State of the Nation Address (SONA), government allocated funding for recruitment of 12 000 new police trainees and the first cohort is undergoing basic training.

“SAPS Public Order Policing Units will receive an additional 4 000 members this financial year. The first tranche of 2 000 new Public Order Policing members will complete training next month [presumably September] and the next tranche of 2 000 will begin training in December.







“Drawing on the lessons of last July’s unrest, we are working to improve co-operation between law enforcement agencies and the private security industry in the fight against crime,” Ramaphosa’s reply reads in part.