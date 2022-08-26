Indian Ocean piracy High Risk Area to be removed as threat diminishes

The decline to zero of piracy-related events off Somalia will see the Indian Ocean high risk area (HRA) status accorded the waters off the Horn of Africa removed at year-end.

The international shipping industry will from 1 January next year remove the Indian Ocean HRA for piracy in a landmark move. The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), which represents 80% of the world merchant fleet, in a statement said the removal of the HRA reflects a significantly improved piracy situation in the region, but voyage preparation, threat and risk assessment is essential when following best management practices.

The European Union (EU) naval force deployed under Operation Atalanta, said: “Piracy originating in Somalia is suppressed thanks to the continuous presence and effort of naval forces, as well as private sector actions and a huge effort in implementing ship protection measures by shipping and fishing companies, outlined by Best Management Practice (BMP5)”.

EU NavFor Atalanta has it “piracy-related events have declined with no attacks registered since 2019, when the force disrupted a piracy attack on FV Adria and FV Txori Argi, arresting five suspects and freeing the crew of a dhow used as a mother ship”.

Notification of the removal of the HRA by industry bodies was submitted to the International Maritime Organisation (IMO) for the next meeting of the Maritime Safety Committee scheduled for 31 October.

Concerned industry bodies include the International Chamber of Shipping, BIMCO, International Marine Contractors Association (IMCA), INTERCARGO (International Association of Dry Cargo Shipowners), INTERTANKO (International Association of Independent Tanker Owners) and Oil Companies International Marine Forum (OCIMF).

“The removal of the HRA reflects a significantly improved piracy situation in the region, largely due to concerted counter-piracy efforts by regional and international stakeholders. No piracy attacks against merchant ships have occurred off Somalia since 2018,” the ICS noted.

The ICS urges caution in the region. “The shipping industry will continue to monitor and advise on maritime security threats to assist safe transit of vessels and the seafarers who crew them. Pre-voyage threat and risk assessments should consider the latest maritime security information.”

When the HRA is no longer in force next year, Atalanta airborne and maritime assets will continue providing threat assessments to inform company security officers planning passage across the voluntary reporting area (VRA) as “piracy is supressed but not yet eradicated”.

Threat assessments are shared with United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations (UKMTO) and Combined Maritime Forces (CMF), a multinational partnership to counter illicit non-state actors on the high seas and promote security, stability and prosperity across 3.2 million square miles of international waters, including some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

“This announcement is a testament to nearly 15 years of dedicated collaboration to reduce the threat of piracy in the Indian Ocean. Through a combination of efforts by military, political, civil society and the shipping industry, operators and seafarers are now able to operate with increased confidence in these waters,” the ICS said in reference to the waters off Oman, Yemen and Somalia.

For over a decade, Somali pirates launched attacks on commercial vessels in East African waters, capturing hundreds of crew and generating millions of dollars in ransoms. Insurance rates went up and shipping companies were forced to carry armed guards and install citadels and defences on board.

Near the peak of attacks against ships around the Horn of Africa the region was in 2010 designated a High Risk Area. At the height of Somali piracy in January 2011, EU Naval Force – Somalia reported 736 hostages and 32 ships being held by pirates.

International navies and the EU anti-piracy task force Operation Atalanta cracked down on pirates by patrolling off the Horn of Africa. There have been no boardings in almost four years, with the last reports of pirates attempting to hijack a vessel coming in 2019 and the last successful boarding was in 2018.







The seas off West Africa are now the world’s piracy hotspot with multiple attacks, robberies and kidnappings, prompting international navies and coastal nations to improve maritime security in the Gulf of Guinea.