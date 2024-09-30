Indian and Chinese warships heading to South Africa

Indian and Chinese naval vessels are en route to South Africa ahead of the Navy Festival in Cape Town later this week and Exercise Ibsamar further in the month.

The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) Navy is sending the frigate CNS Xuchang to participate in the Navy Festival in Simons Town between 4 and 6 October, Chinese defence spokesperson Zhang Xiaogang said during a recent press conference.

The vessel will take part in a fleet review and an open day where members of the public will be able to interact with the vessel and its crew. In addition to the festival activities, the frigate will also engage in joint maritime exercises with the South African Navy, Xiaogang said.

The Type 054A frigate Xuchang visited Cape Town in May this year on a technical stop whilst attached to the 46th Chinese naval escort taskforce operating in the Gulf of Aden region. During its stay, the frigate replenished oil, water, and food, and allowed sailors to rest.

More recently, the PLA Navy hospital ship, Peace Ark, arrived in Cape Town on 22 August for a week-long visit, providing medical services for 3 700 visitors and successfully performing surgeries such as uterine fibroid removal and cataract restoration.

The recent visits reflect the growing military ties between China and South Africa, and align with China’s broader strategy of expanding its naval presence and influence globally, particularly in Africa.

The Indian Navy, meanwhile, is sending its stealth frigate INS Talwar to the southern tip of Africa. It arrived in Mombasa, Kenya, on 22 September. “The visit aims to strengthen ties further and reaffirm India’s commitment to constructive collaboration and mutual growth,” the Indian Navy said.

“India and Kenya share a strong bond built on a foundation of centuries-old historical ties. As geographic neighbours linked by the Indian Ocean, the two nations cherish a natural partnership, further strengthened over the years by regular high-level visits, increasing trade and investment, and extensive people-to-people contact,” the Indian Navy added.

INS Talwar is expected to take part in Exercise Ibsamar (India-Brazil-South Africa Maritime Exercise) 2024, which will run from 7 to 16 October with Saldanha port and associated SA Navy facilities in the Western Cape west coast harbour town set to host South African and visiting warships.

Brazil did not send a warship for the last Exercise Ibsamar in 2022, but it is not clear what the South American nation’s participation will look like this time around.