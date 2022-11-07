Illegal immigrants, smugglers are all Op Corona targets

The SA National Defence Force (SANDF) border protection tasking executed under Operation Corona in October continued to impact smuggling all manner of goods, including pharmaceuticals, into South Africa and prevent well over a thousand illegal immigrants entering the country.

Statistics provided by the SANDF Directorate Corporate Communication (DCC) from the Joint Operations Division showed the single largest haul in October was a R233 million load of erectile dysfunction pills. The pills were aboard a truck intercepted by soldiers at the Lebombo port of entry between Mozambique and South Africa.

Next best, in monetary terms but a long way behind the single Mozambique bust, was the R5.1 million in contraband confiscated by soldiers deployed along the South Africa/Zimbabwe border. Number three for contraband “takings” in October was the KwaZulu-Natal/Eswatini border with soldiers handing R2.2 million worth of goods to police for disposal.

Over 900 Mozambicans planning to enter South Africa were prevented from doing so by soldiers and handed to Department of Home Affairs (DHA) immigration officials for “processing” before being returned to the southern African country. Soldiers intercepted 484 Zimbabweans attempting to illegally enter South Africa.

Fourteen vehicles with a collective value in excess of R14 million were prevented from illegally leaving the country during the month. Dagga with an estimated street value of over R1.5 million was also taken from smugglers as was small livestock (goats and sheep) earmarked for farms in Lesotho.







The Op Corona tasking is executed by 15 companies of SA Army Regular and Reserve Force units along the over four thousand plus kilometre long South African land border.