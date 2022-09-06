Illegal immigrants, contraband, drugs and stolen vehicles all SOP for Op Corona

The efforts of organisations such as Operation Dudula, which bills itself as an anti-migration vigilante but operates only in urban areas, does not appear to significantly impact foreigners illegally seeking work in South Africa.

While markedly down from the 1 900 plus illegal immigrants stopped by soldiers on border protection duty in July, the men and women on Operation Corona foot and mobile patrols and manning observation and listening posts saw to it the illegal immigrant population did not grow by over a thousand in August.

As has become the norm, landlocked Lesotho and northern neighbour Zimbabwe again provided the largest number of people seeking employment and safety in South Africa.

SA Army soldiers on the Free State and Eastern Cape borders with the mountain kingdom put paid to free access for 634 Basuto while their colleagues on the Limpopo River border with Zimbabwe stopped 352 Zimbabweans joining an estimated two million plus of their countrymen and women illegally in South Africa.

Soldiers again, as per standard operating procedure (SOP), intercepted any number of drug smugglers intent on seeing their product – mostly dagga – make it to the streets of Gauteng. All told, dagga with a conservative street value of R4.3 million was confiscated from Basuto, Mozambican and Zimbabwean smugglers.

Over R700 000 worth of livestock was prevented from illegally leaving South Africa for “fresh pastures” in Botswana, Eswatini and Lesotho with soldiers adding 11 vehicles to those impounded at police stations close to borders in August.





