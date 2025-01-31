ICP marks 20 year anniversary with new vehicles and strategic expansion

With 20 years of experience under the company’s belt, ICP (Integrated Convoy Protection) has been modernising and expanding its fleet, recently launching several new military and security vehicles.

CEO Nadine Rynners said ICP has experienced a significant resurgence, as highlighted by the multiple new vehicles it has developed after substantial investment.

The armoured vehicle specialist’s updated range includes:

A new 6×6 Armoured Utility Vehicle

A new 4×4 Armoured Utility Vehicle

A new 4×4 Armoured Personnel Carrier

A range of Cash-in-Transit Vehicles

The Armoured Utility Vehicles are mine-protected logistical vehicles equipped with integrated ISO container locks, enabling the transport of standard ISO shipping containers in hostile environments. ICP said these vehicles offer high mobility and share common spare parts with the REVA armoured personnel carrier (APC) range, enhancing logistical support.

Additionally, the Armoured Utility Vehicles can be fitted with specialised modules, such as a containerised ambulance or a light recovery crane. They appear to be entering service in the Middle East as the Kasser II (4×4) and Kasser III (6×6). According to Asian Military Review, the Kasser II was unveiled in the Middle East by M4 Industries at IDEX 2021 and is currently in service with the UAE military.

Asian Military Review further added that the Kasser II is the Emirati version of the 4×4 REVA V APC, but featuring a revised grille, two-piece windscreen and other cosmetic changes. It has been fitted with the Raad I remotely operated weapon station that the UAE has acquired from Spain’s Escribano.

ICP could not comment on its clients due to non-disclosure agreements but said it only manufactures vehicles in South Africa. According to National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) annual reports, South Africa exported 27 armoured vehicles to the UAE in 2019, ten in 2020, two in 2021, one in 2022, and two in 2023, but NCACC reports do not specify vehicle type.

The REVA V is ICP’s flagship and the biggest armoured vehicle in its range with full independent suspension. This vehicle is available in various configurations to suit customer requirements. It can seat between six and eight people in the rear in addition to two crew members in the front, and is equipped with a six-speed automatic transmission. A V-shaped hull provides protection against landmines and IEDs (ballistic protection is to BR7 level Level 4A/B against IEDs and mines). The REVA V is just over seven metres long and weighs 16 tonnes unladen.

ICP is renowned for its REVA range of vehicles, an acronym for Reliable, Effective, Versatile, and Affordable. The REVA III 4×4 APC remains the company’s most popular and best-selling model, with over 2 000 units manufactured in South Africa. ICP has also expanded its manufacturing capabilities globally, establishing a plant in Iraq in 2005 where REVA vehicles were successfully produced.

REVA vehicles have been deployed across various regions worldwide, including Iraq, the UAE, Yemen, Somalia, Equatorial Guinea, Sudan, Egypt, Nigeria, Thailand, and South Africa.

In 2023, ICP introduced two new vehicles to meet the growing demands of the security market: the REVA Bulk Carrier and the REVA Light Security Vehicle (LSV). The LSV, based on the Mahindra Pick-Up, features an armoured cab, while the Bulk Carrier is built on a Tata chassis.