Hensoldt South Africa launches new radar business after Tellumat acquisition

Hensoldt South Africa has launched its new radar business following the acquisition of Tellumat business units last year.

Tellumat’s Air Traffic Management (ATM) and Defence & Security business units have been incorporated into Hensoldt South Africa’s existing radar and other capabilities to form the new Radar Business Unit.

The acquired activities represent an extensive portfolio, more than 50 years of expertise in the defence electronics landscape and a workforce of over 100 employees, Hensoldt South Africa said on 1 February.

“With the integration of the Tellumat Defence & Security and ATM business units into Hensoldt South Africa, we are now representing the three major sensor solution business lines of the Hensoldt Group here in South Africa,” said Rynier van der Watt, Managing Director of Hensoldt South Africa.

“Expanding from Optronics and Spectrum Dominance to now also include radar, identification friend or foe (IFF) and datalinks [we are] therefore creating a complete sensor solutions offering,” said Van der Watt.

Hensoldt South Africa’s capabilities are expanded with a new portfolio area, centring around radar, IFF and datalinks. The radar offering focuses on naval and land radar, which will include new developments in this product range. Identification friend or foe (IFF) and datalinks will also be offered. Finally, air traffic management and radar services become part of the overall portfolio, with the aim of expanding the ATM services and developing existing radar support services into full-blown maintenance, repair and overhaul (MRO).

Heading up these activities is Bennie Langenhoven, Chief Executive of the Radar Business Unit, previously the head of Tellumat’s ATM business unit. “Launching the Radar Business Unit of Hensoldt South Africa is a strategic expansion of Hensoldt’s radar business with the goal to become the leading manufacturer and exporter of air-surveillance and defence radars on the African continent,” said Langenhoven.

The South African radar capability will integrate with and expand on the Group’s existing radar products. “Our long track record in the maintenance, repair and operation of radar systems puts us in a very good position to not only support the Group’s radar portfolio, but also those of our partners and OEMs, including legacy systems,” said Langenhoven.

In addition to providing radar technology, Hensoldt South Africa also offers midlife upgrades to extend the life of existing radar systems, especially in cases where budget constraints limit or prevent the acquisition of new radars.

The acquisition also gives rise to strong synergies between Hensoldt South Africa’s Radar, Optronics and GEW business units, with collaboration envisioned on various fronts, Hensoldt South Africa said.

The Radar business unit will also become the custodian of the Hensoldt South Africa engineering hub, which will be incubating new radar products to support the Hensoldt Group, Van der Watt said.

The radar product portfolio is expanding through the development of a next generation air defence radar product range through Hensoldt South Africa. “This development marks the first time that a new Hensoldt tactical air defence radar for land and sea is developed outside Germany,” said Erwin Paulus, head of Hensoldt’s Radar Division. “The opening of the Hensoldt Radar Business Unit in South Africa is of high strategic importance to continue our efforts to further internationalise the Hensoldt Radar Business,” said Paulus.

“Partnerships with local industry players are currently one of our focus areas,” said Langenhoven. “These partnerships align well with Hensoldt South Africa’s strategy to maintain strong relationships with suppliers and local OEMs.”

The ASTUS tactical surveillance unmanned aerial system (UAS), previously part of the Defence & Security business unit in Tellumat, is being integrated into Hensoldt South Africa’s Optronics portfolio as part of the company’s strong airborne capability.







Hensoldt South Africa now increases its portfolio to more than 60 products, exported to over 43 countries.