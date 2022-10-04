Hensoldt South Africa introduces new radar electronic surveillance solution

Hensoldt South Africa has introduced its new RES9000 radar electronic surveillance solution for the detection, location and analysis of modern radar emitters.

The RES9000 from the company’s GEW business unit was launched at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) exhibition on 22 September, and complements the company’s extensive tactical electronic warfare portfolio.

The RES9000’s objective is the interception of modern radar signals for precision direction finding (DF), tactical visualisation of gathered emitter information, emitter classification and matching of intercepted emissions to an emitter library, and reporting and tracking of radar threats in the 0.5 GHz to 40 GHz frequency range, GEW explained.

Artificial intelligence is used to match signals to a user-populated threat library. Electronic intelligence (ELINT) processing and analysis is available with the addition of analysis software.

“Collected information on surface-based and airborne search and targeting radars can now be fused together with intercepted electronic communications information to provide a collated and concise overview of the electronic order-of-battle (EOB) to battlefield commanders for decisive operational command and control”, said Wimpie van den Berg, Portfolio Management Executive of GEW.

“GEW is well-known in the field of spectrum dominance for its specialisation in communications intelligence and jamming solutions. However, we recognised that with the continuous evolvement of technologies in the communications domain and in the radar domain, the lines in the spectrum between the two domains are becoming blurred and our customers can no longer focus on each domain separately. We want to provide our customers with the ability to see a total electromagnetic intelligence picture that fully integrates intelligence of communications and of radar threats. So we have invested heavily over the last few years in the expansion of our capabilities with the development of a modern and compact Radar ES solution, closely integrated in our tactical EW systems, which we believe will offer significant value to our customers in dealing with their electromagnetic threats,” he concluded.

Long history, wide portfolio

GEW is one of the leading players in the spectrum dominance industry in South Africa, having been active in the COMINT (communications intelligence) field since the 1960s. The company develops and manufactures strategic, semi-mobile and tactical systems, as well as airborne and ship-mounted systems, some of which include sophisticated electronic attack capability in addition to search, direction-finding and basic jamming capability. GEW’s signal intelligence and spectrum monitoring systems have been sold and are in operation in more than 30 countries worldwide, including with the South African Air Force, Army and Navy, and the spectrum regulatory body ICASA.

A more recent development has been jamming systems to protect fixed targets, convoys, individual vehicles and foot patrols (manpack system) against remotely controlled improvised explosive devices (RCIEDs), such as the roadside bombs encountered in Afghanistan and Iraq. GEW recently launched two new jammers: the GRJ8500 and GRJ6000 jammers covering the V/U/SHF and HF frequencies. The two new jammers join the existing GMJ9 multirole jammer, and GMJ900 and GMJ9000 man-portable multirole jammers. The GMJ9 has been designed for counter-remotely controlled improvised explosive device and tactical communications jamming and is ideal for convoy protection. The GMJ900 specialised jammer system is specifically designed to counter new-generation targets, such as cellular networks, satellite phones, commercial drones, GNSS and Wi-Fi.

GEW is also active in the fields of airspace surveillance and security systems, particularly perimeter and border fencing systems with integrated alerting systems to localise a breach. Such systems have been successfully used to counter wildlife poaching, amongst others.







Hensoldt South Africa/GEW is increasing its involvement in the radar, data link, identification friend or foe (IFF), customer services and business development fields, among many others, and this has been helped by the recent acquisition of Tellumat’s air traffic management and defence business units, which now form part of the company’s new Radar Business Unit. This offers 3D radar, synthetic aperture radar, radar for counter-UAV operations and passive radar. One of the biggest radar projects in South Africa in recent years is Hensoldt South Africa’s Quadome dual-mode, three-dimensional (3D), multi-mission naval radar for air and surface surveillance as well as target acquisition. It was launched in 2021 and the land version in September this year.