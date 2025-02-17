Hensoldt showcases new GMJ9500 man-portable RCIED jammer at IDEX

Hensoldt is showcasing the latest addition to its man-portable radio-controlled improvised explosive devices (RCIED) jammer family, the GMJ9500, at the IDEX 2025 exhibition underway in Abu Dhabi this week.

Designed to provide mission-critical protection against radio-controlled improvised explosive devices, the GMJ9500 series delivers a lightweight, modular and highly adaptable solution for military and security forces operating in high-threat environments, Hensoldt said in a statement.

The GMJ9500 family offers jamming technology for three primary applications: protecting infantry squads during patrols, enhancing safety in de-mining and counter-IED operations and safeguarding EOD (explosive ordnance disposal) and bomb squad technicians against RCIED threats.

With a 20 MHz – 6000 MHz frequency range, the system employs advanced jamming algorithms to neutralise RCIED threats effectively, Hensoldt added. The modular design allows operators to configure jammers based on specific mission requirements, offering flexibility across multiple operational scenarios.

The GMJ9500 jamming system features a modular configuration, and can be tailored for optimal performance against varying threat landscapes: software-defined technology enables the integration of new jamming waveforms as threats evolve, ensuring long-term adaptability. Additionally, the system effectively jams drone-controller frequencies, enhancing operational security against unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) threats.

The GMJ Mission Software enables precise programming of attack frequencies and blocked bands while ensuring seamless integration with own-force communications, Hensoldt said. The software automatically calculates jamming waveforms and generates mission files for rapid deployment, enhancing operational efficiency and effectiveness.

The GEW business unit of Hensoldt South Africa specialises in communication monitoring and jamming, direction finding, electronic countermeasures/warfare, electromagnetic spectrum management and security systems. Since the 1960s the company has been involved in providing electronic support, electronic attack and electronic warfare solutions. Its signal intelligence and spectrum monitoring systems have been sold and are in operation in more than 30 countries worldwide, including with the South African Air Force, Army and Navy, and the spectrum regulatory body, ICASA.

The company’s jamming systems are used to protect fixed targets, convoys, individual vehicles and foot patrols (manpack system) against remotely controlled improvised explosive devices and other threats, such as the roadside bombs.

Hensoldt South Africa is also active in the fields of airspace surveillance, and security systems, particularly perimeter and border fencing systems with integrated alerting systems to localise a breach. Such systems have been successfully used to counter wildlife poaching.

Hensoldt South Africa is increasing its involvement in the radar, data link, identification friend or foe (IFF), customer services and business development fields, amongst many others. Its Radar Business Unit offers 3D radar, synthetic aperture radar, radar for counter-UAV operations and passive radar. One of the biggest radar projects in South Africa in recent years is Hensoldt South Africa’s Quadome dual-mode, three-dimensional (3D), multi-mission radar for air and surface surveillance as well as target acquisition. This has already attracted its first export customer, the UK Royal Fleet Auxiliary.