Hensoldt reveals new ARGOS-15 gimbal

Hensoldt South Africa has unveiled its new-generation ARGOS-15 airborne surveillance and targeting system during a launch at the Africa Aerospace and Defence (AAD) 2024 exhibition.

The company said the system represents a significant advancement in multispectral sensor technology and is ideal for modern intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) missions. What sets the 15-inch gimbal apart is an advanced, modular design, and artificial intelligence (AI)-powered functionalities.

At the heart of the ARGOS-15 is an AI-powered object detection, classification and tracking system. Using an integrated graphics processing unit (GPU), operators can effortlessly detect and track targets with its advanced one-shot object classifier, reducing workload and improving mission efficiency, while real-time processing allows rapid decision-making in dynamic environments, Hensoldt explained.

The 53 kg ARGOS-15 builds on the success of the widely deployed ARGOS-II, integrated on more than 34 platforms worldwide. Its image fusion capabilities combine thermal, daylight and SWIR (short wave infrared) sensors, ensuring optimal visibility in the most challenging environments, including detrimental light and weather conditions. Multi-spectral video is simultaneously available, exposing different information from the scene.

Four-axis stabilisation coupled with a high-precision inertial measurement unit (IMU) delivers sub-5 μrad stabilisation for superior image clarity, giving what Hensoldt said is reliable performance during long-range surveillance and target acquisition for medium to high altitude missions (up to 50 000 feet) on both manned and unmanned platforms.

The ARGOS-15 features a comprehensive laser suite, featuring a dual-wavelength, high-power laser-designator and rangefinder for precise intelligence, surveillance, target acquisition and reconnaissance (ISTAR) capabilities.

Designed, developed and manufactured in South Africa, the ARGOS-15 is subject to South African export regulations, offering wide exportability and ease of integration.

“With production deliveries beginning mid-2025, the ARGOS-15 is set to become the global benchmark for airborne surveillance and reconnaissance missions,” Hensoldt said.

“Hensoldt has been at the forefront of airborne imaging technology for over 35 years. With the launch of the ARGOS-15, we are reinforcing our position as a leading provider of airborne imaging technologies. This system’s superior capabilities will ensure that our customers remain at the forefront of modern surveillance and reconnaissance missions,” said Sunette van Rensburg, Head of Sales of Hensoldt’s Optronics business in South Africa.