Hensoldt opens new offices in Stellenbosch

Hensoldt has expanded its presence in South Africa with the opening of offices in Stellenbosch, which form the new hub of its spectrum management operations.

“This modern establishment serves as a prime platform for the company’s spectrum management operations and provides a dynamic training space for Hensoldt South Africa’s clients,” the company said on 16 November.

Among Hensoldt’s four office locations in South Africa, the new site complements the existing offices in the Cape Town area, in Tokai, which focuses on radar solutions. In Irene, Gauteng, South Africa’s corporate office is housed, as well as its Optronics business unit and a portion of its Radar business unit, while Pretoria is home to its GEW business unit, which focuses on spectrum dominance solutions.

“We are excited to establish our presence in the dynamic Stellenbosch area, offering an engaging environment for current and potential employees, while serving as an ideal setting for client training,” said Rynier van der Watt, Managing Director of Hensoldt South Africa.

By being located in the heart of Stellenbosch, close to Stellenbosch University, the location aims to attract top-tier talent. “Beyond showcasing dedication to cultivating a strong professional network, this location solidifies Hensoldt’s status as a preferred employer in the Cape Town region. As part of this commitment, Hensoldt South Africa plans to offer bursaries for both pre- and post-graduate students pursuing technical fields at local universities,” the company said.

“By immersing itself in the locale of Stellenbosch, Hensoldt aims to showcase its expertise and remain at the forefront of cutting-edge developments in defence and security electronics. The choice of location underscores the company’s commitment to enhancing technological advancements and maintaining a significant presence in key global markets,” Hensoldt concluded.

Hensoldt South Africa exports its solutions to more than 45 countries across the world, and these range from electronic warfare and optronics, spectrum monitoring and security solutions, to radar, IFF and datalinks. The company offers the Astus unmanned aerial vehicle and recently launched its Quadome radar series, for land and sea applications.

With more than 800 South African employees across multiple sites, Hensoldt South Africa is the Group’s largest industrial base outside of Europe and one of the largest defence and security electronics companies in South Africa. Hensoldt South Africa has a portfolio of more than sixty products and solutions.