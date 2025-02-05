Hensoldt helps to safeguard Gauteng over the festive season

A Cessna Caravan aircraft equipped with Hensoldt’s Argos-II intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR) gimbal took to the skies during the festive season to combat crime in Gauteng.

Flying primarily at night, the aircraft went aloft to provide actionable intelligence on criminal activities, including illegal mining and vandalism of critical infrastructure such as the main fuel-supply line from KwaZulu-Natal. The aircraft also responded to general incidents reported by the public through the 10111 emergency number.

The initiative was a collaboration between Hensoldt, Bidvest Protea Coin, the South African Police Service (SAPS) and private entities. Hensoldt sponsored the Argos system, which was integrated onto the Caravan. Bidvest Protea Coin coordinated the operation, while fuel and operational costs were sponsored by FNB, Nedbank and Engen.

Hensoldt said the key to the operation’s success lay in the Argos airborne observation system – a 15-inch class gimbal integrated beneath the aircraft’s fuselage. Equipped with high-definition infrared cameras, the Argos-II can identify criminal activity, monitor unusual indicators like fires and provide precise geolocation data on a high-resolution map via its onboard mission system.

“The Argos is ideal for this mission, which requires extended flight endurance, offering high-definition cameras, thermal imaging and advanced processing capabilities. The thermal imaging feature enables clear visuals in total darkness, while daylight and SWIR [short wave infrared] cameras add versatility during daytime, foggy, or hazy conditions. Its ability to pinpoint locations further enhance its effectiveness,” Hensoldt said in a statement.

“This initiative aligns with our motto, ‘detect and protect,’ and we are proud to see our technology making an impact locally,” said Sunette van Rensburg, Head of Sales for Hensoldt South Africa’s Optronics division. “While the Argos-II is globally deployed on over 34 platforms across more than 22 countries, we are delighted to see its capabilities harnessed here in South Africa.”

Globally, Argos is used by agencies such as the Belgian Federal Police and Germany’s Thuringia and Federal Police forces. In South Africa, during Cape Town’s “Eye-in-the-Sky” programme, a Cessna 337 equipped with the Argos-II supported crime prevention and assisted fire services during the 2021 Table Mountain fires. Its rapid response capabilities and wide-area coverage earned it the nickname “powerful flying CCTV camera.” Beyond law enforcement, the Argos supports infrastructure monitoring, biodiversity research, and other missions, Hensoldt said.