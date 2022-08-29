Hand-to-hand combat now on Infantry Formation skills list

Immediate past SA National Defence Force (SANDF) chief Solly Shoke raised eyebrows when he intimated some years ago soldiers deployed in civilian unrest areas would not hesitate to “skop and donner” in support of police attempting to stop unrest, including looting and rioting.

While not exactly the street fighting the Afrikaans phrase brings to mind, soldiers at Infantry School in Oudtshoorn are now being introduced to “full contact karate” as the basis for hand-to-hand combat. This, SA Army staff sergeant Lufuno Mawela reports, will be incorporated into training for crowd control. The instruction to bring the martial art into the training regimen of soldiers in the SA Army Infantry Formation came from its general officer commanding (GOC) Major General Patrick Dube.

At present hand-to-hand combat instructors from the Oudtshoorn training facility, 3 SA Infantry (SAI) Battalion in Kimberley and Northern Cape, Upington, 8 SAI are passing on the necessary skills to infantry soldiers.

The first soldiers receiving the new addition to the training syllabus were from infantry units based in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal. Demonstration of various karate techniques was followed by hands-on training over an intensive seven day period.

Earlier this month (August) Dube put elements of the formation he commands on 25 hour standby “in anticipation of deploying in support or co-operation with the SA Police Service (SAPS)”.

The standby instruction came with an ominous warning from the two-star relayed in an internal written instruction. It reads: “The situation in South Africa is gradually deteriorating into unrest due to criminality taking place within the borders. This is exacerbated by a perceived lack of action from security forces to combat criminality”.







While commanders of formations and services in the SANDF can be readied to standby status, any deployment order has to come from President Cyril Ramaphosa as the Commander-in-Chief.