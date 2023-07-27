Growing high-profile lineup for inaugural public-private partnership in defence conference

With the inaugural Public-Private Partnerships (PPPs) in the Defence and Security Sector conference just three weeks away, the number of confirmed keynote speakers is growing by the day, and now includes the 2015 Defence Review committee chair, head of Armscor, and the top man at the Border Management Authority.

The event, to be held on 16 August at the CSIR International Convention Centre, will delve into the opportunities for and challenges of developing successful PPP projects in South Africa’s defence and security sectors.

Defence Minister Thandi Modise has emphasized the need for the defence industry to contribute innovative solutions to the challenges faced by the South African National Defence Force and this conference will help address her request.

The conference will bring together key stakeholders from government entities such as the SA National Defence Force, Denel and Armscor; the defence and security industries; private funding institutions; and academic and research institutions, amongst others.

Some of the currently confirmed keynote speakers include Border Management Authority (BMA) Commissioner Mike Masiapato; Director of the In Transformation Initiative and 2015 Defence Review Committee Chair Roelf Meyer; Armscor CEO Solomzi Mbada; and Centre for Military Studies Director Moses Khanyile.

Meyer’s presentation is entitled ‘Public Private Growth Initiative (PPGI) in advancing the relationship between government and private sector’ while Mbada will answer the question of why now is the time for PPPs in the defence environment.

Attendees will also hear from senior representatives from National Treasury, Gautrain Management Agency, Federation of European Defence Technology Associations (EDTA), Cede Capital, Metbank, South African Aerospace Maritime and Defence Industries Association (AMD), Global Command and Control Technologies, Orion Consulting and more.

Lindokuhle Hlatshwayo from the Government Technical Advisory Centre will give an introduction to public-private partnership guidelines as set out in the Public Finance Management Act (PFMA); Tshepo Mpete from Cede Capital will examine industry financing guidelines for defence PPPs; William Dachs from the Gautrain Management Agency will unpack the Gautrain as a successful example of a South African PPP; and Sandile Ndlovu from AMD will discuss engaging with Government on the next steps in leveraging PPPs for defence funding and capacitating the defence industry.

Some of the many other topics up for discussion on 16 August include the AirTanker UK PPP; European PPP defence initiatives; the pros and cons of PPPs for the private sector; barter arrangements as an alternative model for funding PPPs; and opportunities and challenges for PPPs in the security cluster.

In addition to the growing speaker lineup, another conference highlight will be an exhibition featuring displays from leading defence companies, such Milkor, Global Command and Control Technologies, OTT Solutions, the CSIR etc., showcasing their products, services, and capabilities.

For more information and to register, visit: https://events.defenceweb.co.za/ppp2023/registration/