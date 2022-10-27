Godongwana allocates defence minimally more money

The defence component of Thandi Modise’s Ministry was on the receiving end of a small funding increase by Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana during yesterday’s (Wednesday, 26 October’s) medium term budget statement (MTBS).

Not as fortunate was the military veterans part of her portfolio where the over R666 million allocation was cut by R9.8 million.

The defence budget for the 2022/23 financial year is just short of R50.8 billion, up from the previous allocation of R49.09 billion. By far the majority of the National Treasury (NT) allocation will go to transfers and subsidies. This broad category includes salaries as cost of employees (CoE) and funding for, among others, Armscor, the Castle of Good Hope, Military Ombud Office and the Reserve Force Council.

CoE is given as R30.9 billion making it the single largest expenditure item in the defence budget at over 60%. Next biggest is landward defence, primarily the responsibility of the SA Army, at R15.6 billion (30%) with the combined air and maritime defence spend totalling R11 billion plus and the SA Military Health Service (SAMHS) receiving R5.5 billion.

Justifying the allocation, NT notes throughout the year the SA National Defence Force (SANDF) provided support to two external operations and four internal commitments. They are the United Nations (UN) Mission in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) – Operation Mistral; combatting terrorism in Mozambique as part of a Southern African Development Community (SADC) mission – Operation Vikela; border safeguarding (Operation Corona); as well as police support, and humanitarian and search and rescue missions (operations Chariot and Prosper).

Corona, as per the Estimates of National Expenditure (ENE), saw 15 “landward sub-units (companies)” deployed to execute border protection and ensure territorial integrity in Limpopo, Mpumalanga, KwaZulu‐Natal, Free State, Eastern Cape, Northern Cape and North West.

The ENE also notes that by mid-year one inter-departmental, inter-agency or multinational military exercise was completed against an annual target of four “typically achieved in the fourth quarter”.

According to the ENE in the first half of the year, the SA Navy (SAN) spent 1 571 hours at sea against an annual target of 12 000. “This under-achievement was due to delays in repair and maintenance of vessels. The department is on track to achieve the target by the end of the financial year as targets for operational tasks at sea are typically achieved in the fourth quarter.”

The ENE lists unforeseeable additional expenditure of R193 million for the deployment of SANDF personnel in response to flooding in KwaZulu‐Natal. These funds were used for operational expenses including food rations, fuel and logistics.

Under the force employment programme, R755 million was transferred from the Department of Social Development for the extended deployment of the SANDF in Mozambique. “These funds will be used for compensation of employees and for items such as food rations, fuel, ammunition and transport.”

As regards self‐financing expenditure, revenue of R760 million was generated from United Nations (UN) reimbursements for South Africa’s contribution to peace support operations in Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) and from the sale of equipment and spares procured through the special defence account. “These funds will be used for operational expenses related to continued deployment of two Oryx and three Rooivalk helicopters in DRC and provide for the critical elements of the 2015 South African Defence Review such as upgrading prime mission equipment.”





