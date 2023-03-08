Ghana’s police get Marauder APCs, helicopters

The Ghana Police Service has taken delivery of a vast quantity of new equipment, including Marauder armoured personnel carriers, and helicopters.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo handed over 600 motorcycles, 100 Toyota Hilux vehicles, and six Marauders on 21 February and also commissioned upgrades to National Police Headquarters. The Marauders were painted in the colours of the police’s Counter Terrorism Unit.

These were on display at the 66th Independence Anniversary Parade on 6 March, during which the police also flew three newly acquired helicopters: one Airbus H125M (AS550 Fennec), and two Aerospatiale Gazelles.

In 2018, Akufo-Addo first revealed that the new helicopters would be acquired and two years ago said new hangars had been built at the National Police Training School while six pilots completed training in South Africa.

Paramount, which manufactures the Marauder, said it is a “proud partner of the Ghana government and police. Congratulations on strengthening police and building security.”

The company has supplied equipment to Ghana in the past, providing 20 Maverick internal security vehicles to the country between 2013 and 2015, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI). Ghana also received a dozen Hunter Light Strike Vehicles from South Africa’s OTT Technologies around this time.

Both the Hunters and Mavericks were displayed during the 66th anniversary celebrations in the city of Ho in the Volta Region of the country, along with water cannon-equipped riot control vehicles and other police hardware including mobile hospitals.

Ghana’s armed forces displayed a variety of weapons and equipment during the parade, including Otokar Cobra armoured vehicles (some in surveillance configuration with mast-mounted sensors), Type-81 122 mm multiple rocket launchers, D-30 122 mm howitzers, 105 mm howitzers, 107 mm rocket launchers, Husky TSV armoured vehicles, and rigid hull inflatable boats (RHIBs).







Ghana has been expanding its military and police in recent years, with a major tranche of equipment being taken into service last month. Akufo-Addo on 1 February presented 175 military vehicles for internal security as well as peacekeeping use to the Ghana Armed Forces. The vehicles included 70 Kamaz trucks, 20 BTR-70 armoured personnel carriers, 20 Navistar Defence Husky tactical support vehicles (TSVs), and 65 Toyota utility vehicles.