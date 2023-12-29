Ghana Armed Forces adds to its artillery inventory

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF), in the form of its battle training camp, now has new multiple launch rocket systems and rockets as well as accessories and spares in addition to two vehicles.

The vehicles – one for command and the other for reconnaissance – along with the artillery systems and 7 200 122 mm rockets, were supplied to the West African country by Poly Technologies of China and B&G, its African trading representative. Handover took place earlier in December at the GAF Bundase battle training camp in the Dangme West District of the Greater Accra region.

Speaking at the handover, GAF Deputy Chief of Staff (DCOS) Administration at General Headquarters, Air Vice Marshal Michael Appiah-Agyekum, said: “The acquisition of strategic equipment, platforms and training of personnel in diverse fields are all part of ongoing efforts to effectively resource GAF operationally”.

The new equipment comes at a time when terrorism and transnational organised crime are at all-time high in the sub-region, a GAF statement reads. The equipment will increase GAF operational capability and position it better to “handle any aggressor force”.