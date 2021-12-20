Germany approves arms transfers to Egypt

Germany approved the sale of three Meko A200EN frigates and air defence systems to Egypt ahead of Chancellor Angela Merkel’s departure from office.

Der Spiegel earlier this month reported that Merkel’s government approved the delivery of three Meko frigates from ThyssenKrupp Marine Systems (TKMS) and 16 air defence systems from Diehl Defence.

Then-Economy Minister Peter Altmaier sent a letter regarding the deals on 7 December to Bundestag President Bärbel Bas, one day before the swearing-in of new Chancellor Olaf Scholz, Deutsche Welle reported. The sales were approved by the Federal Security Council.

The Egyptian Navy is expecting four Meko A200 corvettes from TKMS, one of which will be built in Egypt. TKMS was also contracted to build four Type 209/1400mod submarines for the Egyptian Navy. These have all been delivered.







Last year Germany approved the transfer of nine Lurssen patrol boats under a 130 million euro deal after the contract with the original customer, Saudi Arabia, fell through. Egypt also received a single coastal defence boat.