Gauteng seeks to improve the aerospace and defence industry

The Gauteng Department of Economic Development (GDED) recently held a webinar to discuss opportunities to grow the aerospace and defence industry in Gauteng to restore the sector to its pre-Covid-19 levels and enhance its growth.

Taking place just days before the opening of the Africa Aerospace & Defence (AAD) exhibition, the webinar on 19 September explored the importance of the Aerospace and Defence (A&D) sector to the Gauteng economy. The general themes and comments, however, relate to the sector as a whole.

With the South African aerospace and defence industry in distress, Veronica Maluleke, Assistant Director: Manufacturing Sector at the GDED noted that Gauteng wanted to leverage opportunities and assist the industry, as well as increase transformation to facilitate economic growth and development.

Whilst the Aerospace and Defence Masterplan identified policy imperatives and the public sector role in the support of aerospace and defence, Themba September, Managing Director of Adept Airmotive, noted that many innovative South Africa products “tanked…driven by the balance sheet mentality to innovation finance.”

Furthermore, “regulatory inhibition,” the prevalence of an ethos of the primacy of regulation for its own sake in bodies like South Africa Civil Aviation Authority (SACAA), the National Conventional Arms Control Committee (NCACC) and others “must change to be enablement balanced with ensuring safety.”

Moreover, a policy review combined with public sector intervention in the industry was required.

September clarified that emerging aerospace and defence technologies should be characterized by technology innovation and intellectual property (IP) independence, as there was a danger of incorporating the IP of others (e.g. an engine, camera, etc.) in a local product, but the other manufacturer may then decline to support an export sale.

To upscale the aerospace and defence industry, September recommended instituting a Task Team to orient regulatory processes within the various Regulation Authorities in order to provide faster turnaround times, and adhere to service level agreements (SLAs).

For its part, industry should embrace a considered risk appetite, adopt 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) technologies and better commercialise South African IP.

Sandile Ndlovu, Executive Director of the Aerospace, Maritime and Defence Industries Association of South Africa (AMD), noted that the bulk of members resided in Gauteng, but that members in other provinces still played a vital role.

South Africa has a lot of IP capital that can be exploited as most markets were outside of South Africa’s borders, particularly as the country has developed many ground-breaking world-class products which were international “firsts.”

However, Ndlovu listed a number of challenges facing the industry, such as:

High barriers to entry;

Slow pace of transformation (as a result of not having sufficient opportunities in the Sector);

No support mechanism for SMMEs;

Limited funding options for the sector;

The implementation of the A&D Masterplan has stalled; and

Regulation is a huge hindrance.

To remedy this situation, Ndlovu suggested revising government coordination and leadership, with a Sector Champion and Ministerial level support to drive revised legislation. Support by way of increased local content designation should also be pursued.

Irvin Phenyane and Shaun Ledlie of the Drone Council South Africa said that drone manufacturing is a massive opportunity as South Africa has the requisite skills and expertise, but that it is extremely challenging to certify drones for commercial use.

This is due to the lack of a regulatory framework for the certification of new drone designs as the only options at this stage are toys and for the military. South Africa was the first country to adopt drone legislations, but the legislation and regulations stagnated, allowing other countries to catch up. This particularly applies to drones over 3 kg.

With approximately 400 000 (mostly unlicensed) drones imported into the country, Phenyane said: “There is a need to provide a regulatory and legal framework that is in line with the current aviation regulation…thereby equipping industry with the framework to turn these ideas into tangible commercial successes.”

Policy needs to ensure that South Africa moves from a drone consuming economy to a drone manufacturing economy.

Ledlie explained that the Council was currently in the process of creating enabling regulation which will unlock the drone manufacturing potential of the country. This may be based on current aviation development frameworks and toned down for drones.







The financial support offered to assist SMMEs within the aerospace and defence industry was explained by Levison Mashoko of the Aerospace Industry Support Initiative (AISI). Mashoko also touched upon the challenges faced by the industry, such as too few applications for financial support and possible reasons why, the impact of the global chip shortage, loadshedding and the poor implementation of the Aerospace & Defence Master Plan.